Uptick In Misinformation Amid Tensions Between India And Pak: Experts Appeal Netizens To Be Cautious

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, content containing misinformation and disinformation has been flooding social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). The central government is dealing with such content with an iron fist and making netizens aware of "propaganda" spread through social media.

Misinformation refers to the spread of false information without regard to whether it misleads people. On the other hand, disinformation is deliberately misleading or deceptive, often used as propaganda.

Experts, while expressing concern over such content flooding social media amid the ongoing situation between both nations, opined that citizens should be very careful while using social media and maintain restraint on sharing content. They also suggested that citizens should verify the content before sharing it, adding that videos containing any sensitive aspect related to security should be avoided.

Expressing his view, Vishal Bharti, who has been reporting for a national news agency for the last 17 years from Jammu and Kashmir, bordering Pakistan, told ETV Bharat, "People using social media have a major role to play to tackle the menace of misinformation and disinformation."

"We are completely relying on the official information provided by the authorities or whatever is coming from the government's side. Sometimes, certain things trigger panic among the masses. So, whoever is sharing video or any form of content needs to exercise restraint to prevent panic and chaos among the general public," he added.

He said that the government has repeatedly urged people to exercise restraint when sharing unverified content online. "Sharing such content not only creates panic but also hampers the ongoing operations. People should take care of these things," Bharti said.

Mentioning the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, which busts fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India, he said, "PIB is doing its job, sharing the fact check with the people. But misinformation and disinformation travel so fast that by the time PIB debunks fake news, it has already caused significant panic. This is where the role of citizens comes into play as they have to provide a helping hand to the government."

"No doubt, social media has a lot of positive aspects. But, more than that, it has a negative impact also. People who are active on social media should maintain restraints while sharing content," added Bharti.

Echoing similar sentiments, a government official posted in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China, said, "It is very difficult to contain misinformation and disinformation. Actually, it should be the people who need to be more aware at this point of what they are consuming."

Pointing out that the government is doing its work, the official said, "The PIB fact check is working around the clock to identify such content on social media, but the onus is on the people. People should see things in a more balanced way. They should maintain restraint while sharing sensitive information."

There is a need for sensitisation at the grassroots level, and social media intermediaries have more responsibility to play in this regard, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has asked all media channels, digital platforms and individuals to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardise operational effectiveness and endanger lives, it said.

"Past incidents like the Kargil War, 26/11 attacks, and the #Kandahar hijacking underscore the risks of premature reporting. As per clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations," the Ministry said in a statement.

It has also asked all stakeholders to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation.