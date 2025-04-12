ETV Bharat / technology

UPI Services Down Across India: Users Unable To Process Digital Payments

Image for representation (X/UPI_NPCI)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services are down across India, leaving users unable to process digital transactions. While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees UPI operations, has yet to acknowledge the issue, users are complaining about not being able to transfer money or check their account balance.

ETV Bharat talked to people across Indian states and confirmed that the problem is widespread. Users report encountering an error while trying to make payments via QR code scanning or sending directly to UPI-linked phone numbers or UPI IDs.

The problem appears to be linked to UPI servers, as the error spans across UPI apps and bank accounts. The outage has affected popular UPI apps, including PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Cred, and more. Several users are still able to check their account balance for some banks, but the payments are inaccessible for everyone.

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages, the problem with UPI servers started around 11:30 AM. User complaints about the UPI outage are also spiking in real time. As per Downdetector, the issue is spread across the country.

Users have also started to complain about the issue on social media platforms.

UPI services were down last month as well. Previously, NPCI acknowledged the issue on X (formerly known as Twitter) and fixed it within hours.

UPI is a popular real-time payment system in India which allows users to transfer money directly between bank accounts at a fast speed. In addition to enabling seamless money transfers, the UPI service also lets users pay bills and make online purchases without sharing bank account details with the merchant. UPI also lets users pay merchants via their Rupay Credit Cards.

(This is a developing story.)

