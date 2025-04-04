Upgraded HANSA-3 (NG) Trainer Promises Boost To Pilot Training And Recreational Aviation: CSIR-NAL Director

New Delhi: In a significant move towards self-sufficiency in the aviation sector, the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has signed a technology transfer agreement with Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt. Ltd for manufacturing, commercialization, and after-sales support of the HANSA-3 (NG) trainer aircraft.

The agreement was signed at a high-profile event held at the National Media Centre in the presence of Minister of Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. The two-seater, next generation aircraft for pilot training would now span from flight schools to recreational flying and theme park aviation experience applications. It was initially developed almost 25 years back and has now undergone improvement in aerodynamics, modern glass cockpit with advanced materials and more efficient engine to suit new generation flying.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta, Dr Abhay Pashilkar, Director, CSIR-NAL, said, "The first version we made was nearly 25 years back. Compared to the earlier version, the current one has much improved aerodynamics. So it has better endurance and can fly for longer. It's got a whole glass composite as we call it. Today you see all those flat panel TVs. Similarly, all display for pilots they are not dials and gauges, they are all flat panels. The aircraft also had got a wonderful bubble canopy which provides 360-degree view to the pilot. It's got electric flaps and the engine is quite fuel efficient. That's another part which helps us to get this huge endurance or flying time we have, which is close to seven hours with a single pilot and five hours with two pilots.”

Dr Pashilkar emphasized the wide application areas, as well as the market potential of the aircraft. "It is of course meant for flying training organizations for use as a training aircraft. But today, with increasing aspirations, we find that they want to do theme parks, people want to fly. That's why we say that this aircraft has a huge potential: not just for the use it is made for, which is as a training device, but for many other purposes and we are confident of making a few hundred of these," he said.

Minister of Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh speaking at the agreement signing ceremony (PIB)

HANSA-3 (NG) is expected to cost under Rs 3 crore, less than half the price of an imported trainer aircraft and a perfect honey trap for Indian aeronautical manufacturers. Although the engine and avionics are imported, both the airframe and full integration with CSIR-NAL will mostly be indigenous. Dr Pashilkar also emphasized the urgent need to develop the ecosystem further to complement the aviation training process.

India currently has only around 37 flying schools, with hundreds of aspiring pilots heading abroad for training. The Ministry of Civil Aviation aims to increase the number to 80 or more. “So aircraft are coming from the Ministry of Science and Technology. The policy and trainers are looked after by the the Ministry of Civil Aviation is looking after,” he added.

The HANSA-3 (NG) is expected to play a catalytic role in building this ecosystem, generating employment and nurturing manufacturing skills across India. CSIR-NAL has already received over 110 Letters of Intent (LOIs) from Flying Training Organizations (FTOs). Pioneer Clean Amps Pvt. Ltd will set up a facility to initially manufacture 36 aircraft annually, with plans to scale up to 72.

Dr Singh lauded CSIR-NAL’s efforts and stressed the aircraft's role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global aviation hub. “Success in space economy by collaborating with the private sector will now be replicated in the aviation sector to meet the growing demand,” he said. He also pointed out the significant employment opportunities this initiative could generate, particularly for ITI and diploma holders through aircraft manufacturing and maintenance training.

File photo of the launch of new generation Hansa trainer aircraft (ETV Bharat)

The HANSA-3 (NG) is equipped with state-of-the-art features such as a glass cockpit, Rotax 912 iSc3 Sports engine, bubble canopy with 43-inch cabin width, electric flaps, and an endurance of 7 hours with a maximum range of 620 nautical miles. It can cruise at 98 knots, making it one of the most competitive training aircraft in its class.

Naidu noted that India’s aviation sector is growing rapidly, and the demand for skilled pilots is increasing. With 159 operational airports and plans to establish 120 more over the next decade, the need for indigenous training aircraft has never been greater. India currently has over 800 aircraft in its commercial fleet and has placed orders for over 1,700 new ones. This will require a dramatic increase in trained pilots, estimated at over 30,000 in the next 15 to 20 years. The Minister Naidu praised CSIR and NAL scientists for their commitment to the project and reiterated the importance of public-private partnerships in aviation. He pointed out that such collaborations will not only reduce costs but also help India become self-reliant in aviation technology.

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary of DSIR and Director General of CSIR, also spoke at the event, commending the successful demonstration of HANSA-3 (NG) at Aero India 2025. She emphasized that the aircraft would meet the growing needs of FTOs and strengthen the foundation for the commercial success of CSIR’s aviation technologies.

Looking ahead, CSIR-NAL is also working on more ambitious aviation projects. “Like the minister was talking about the Indian transport aircraft. So, the next dreams will be how to provide regional connectivity. We already have a 90-seater aircraft under design. The Indian Air Force is helping us. It is meant for them initially, but of course, it has got a lot of potential as a civil aircraft,” said Dr. Pashilkar. A detailed project report for the 90-seater aircraft was submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2023.

He added, “It is always chicken and egg whether the ecosystem will come first or the aircraft project. Both have to be together. Unless there is a big project, people will not invest; they will keep waiting. And if we keep waiting for investment to happen, then we cannot start the program. The vision of the government helps us in that sense. We want to become the aviation hub in the world. So, unless we simultaneously invest in all these areas, it will be good to do that to achieve that.”