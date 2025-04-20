Upcoming SUVs In India Worth Waiting For: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault and Nissan

Hyderabad: As we enter the second quarter of 2025, we have witnessed the introduction of several new SUV models in the domestic market within the first three months of the year. Automakers in India have lined up several new products for their launches in the upcoming months. Auto enthusiasts will be welcomed with multiple SUV launches from automakers such as Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault, and Nissan. So, here is the list of 5 upcoming SUVs which are worth waiting for if you are planning to switch to a new car.

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. It is one of the most anticipated SUVs in India. The upcoming SUV is planned to be launched in the second half of 2025. It is likely to be available in three fuel variants: petrol, diesel, and electric. The ICE models (petrol and diesel) may be offered in a 1.5L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine option. The electric version of the Tata Sierra could be available in multiple battery options, which would offer a range of around 500 km. The upcoming Sierra could come in two seating options. One would be a 4-seater layout for a lounge-like experience, and the other one would be a standard 5-seater configuration.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, showcased its first-ever EV, the e-Vitara, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which was held in New Delhi. The automaker has already revealed its key features of this EV, including specifications. It is expected that the price announcement of the e-Vitara will be made in the upcoming months. With a driving range of 500+ km on a single charge, the EV SUV, after launch, will rival the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE6 and the Tata Harrier EV in India.

Next-Generation Renault Duster

The next-generation Renault Duster is expected to arrive in 2025, which would directly compete against the Hyundai Creta in India. The new Duster could be available in a 1.0L and 1.3L turbo-petrol engines, which are borrowed from the subcompact SUV Kiger and the global-spec Nissan Kicks compact SUV, respectively. A more tuned and refined 1.0L turbo petrol engine is expected to feature in the higher trims. It is expected that the India-bound Renault Duster would have a hybrid powertrain. The design cues of the upcoming SUV will be similar to the Dacia Bigster SUV launched globally.

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue

The South Korean automaker Hyundai is testing its next-generation Hyundai Venue for its launch in the last quarter of 2025. The test mule was spotted by a YouTuber, MDR Cars. It has already been spotted multiple times during its test runs. It is expected that the upcoming Hyundai Venue would sport an ADAS Level 2 suite and top-notch safety features. Mechanically, the compact SUV would remain the same.

New Nissan SUV

The Japanese automaker Nissan has officially teased its upcoming mid-size SUV in India, which will be based on the third-gen Renault Duster. However, the SUV is expected to sport a completely different design language with more features than the model it is based on. The upcoming SUV would likely be powered by a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine, which would produce a power output of 154 bhp and a torque of 250 Nm.