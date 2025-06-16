Nothing Phone (3) To Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Upcoming Smartphones In July 2025

Hyderabad: July is approaching, and several smartphones are already lined up for launch in India. At least eight new smartphones are expected to be launched in July, ranging from mid-range to premium handsets, some of which are already confirmed.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, it is recommended to hold back a little longer to first check whether the upcoming devices are better alternatives to the currently available handsets. The list of upcoming smartphones, set to be launched in July, include devices from around Rs 20,000 to up to Rs 2 lakh.

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing has officially confirmed that it will launch the Nothing Phone (3) worldwide on July 1, 2025. It will be the company’s first flagship smartphone, even though its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2), was a mid-range handset launched in 2023. In a video, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, already hinted that the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) will be priced around £800 (around Rs 93,000).

An early render of the upcoming Nothing Phone (3), shared by Max Jambor on X, reveals that the Glyph Interface lighting has been removed, leaving only the transparent back. The upcoming handset is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup, which would include a 50MP main rear camera and a 32MP front-facing camera.

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE

Vivo is expected to launch two new smartphones in India on July 10, 2025, although the company has yet to issue an official confirmation. The Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE have appeared in leaks and certification listings, hinting at an imminent announcement. Notably, the Vivo X Fold 5 is officially confirmed to launch in China on June 25, 2025.

The Vivo X200 FE is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which was recently launched in China. The handset is expected to feature a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ or 9400e chipset. It might boast a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a 50MP front-facing camera. Other expected features include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the premium foldable, Vivo X200 FE could feature an 8.03-inch inner AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. The Chinese phone maker might lower the price of this device, making it a desirable foldable in the ultra-premium segment. Moreover, the X200 FE might be compatible with a range of Apple devices and services, including the Apple Watch and iCloud.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 in India soon. While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated to be 8 July 2025. Tipster Yogesh Brar had previously mentioned the date on X, though the post has since been deleted.

The Nord 5 could feature a flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The handset could boast a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, similar to the Nord 4. It might pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE

The South Korean phone maker is also expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, along with an affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. These devices are expected to be launched in the next Samsung Unpacked event, which is tipped for July 10, 2025. There is no official announcement related to the launch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is confirmed to be sleeker and lighter than its predecessor. It could feature a larger cover screen and might be powered by an Exynos chipset, a change from the usual Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. It is expected that the device might be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage models.