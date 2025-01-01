Upcoming Smartphones in January 2025: OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Realme 14 Pro Series, And More

Hyderabad: January 2025 is packed with exciting smartphone launches and tech announcements. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, at this time of the year, then keep an eye on brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Poco, Redmi, and Realme among others to make an educated buying decision. In addition to flagship smartphones, such as the OnePlus 13 series and Samsung Galaxy S25 series, several mid-range devices are also lined up for announcements. Let's dive into the list of upcoming smartphones in January 2025.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13 series is set to launch on January 7, 2025, at the company's 'Winter Launch Event'. The OnePlus 13 and 13R will feature design tweaks and new features, boosting better performance than their predecessors. The OnePlus 13 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, whereas the OnePlus 13R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Moreover, the brand is expected to launch new earbuds and a tablet at the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung S24 Ultra (Used For Representational Purposes) (Samsung India)

The official confirmation for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is not yet out, but the upcoming 'Galaxy Unpacked Event' is expected to be held on January 22, 2025. As the trend goes, the Galaxy S25 series will come in three models-- Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. These updated models will get an enhanced camera and performance. The top-spec, Galaxy S25 Ultra will possess a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which offers flagship performance.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series will come in two models-- the Oppo Reno 13 5G and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G. Both these models will be launched in the mid-range segment. It is rumoured that these smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with a 5,640mAh battery. Oppo has started teasing its design. The official launch date of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series is yet to be out.

Poco X7 Series

The Poco X7 series will be launched on January 9, 2025. The lineup, including the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G, will come in a dual-tone yellow and a black-coloured variant with vegan leather finish.

Redmi 14C

The Redmi 14C will be a budget-friendly smartphone, set to be launched on January 6, 2025. The device is expected to be a revised version of the Redmi 14R 5G. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and carry a 5,160mAh battery.

Realme 14 Pro

The Realme 14 Pro series will be a camera-centric smartphone, expected to be launched in the coming days. The design, features, and colour options of the device have been showcased by the company. The Realme 14 Pro series will come with an IP69 rating.