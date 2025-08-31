Smartphone Launches In September 2025: iPhone 17 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Tecno Pova Slim , And More

Hyderabad: The months of July and August were loaded with smartphone launches, and September is no different. Several major smartphone brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, and more, are expected to launch their new handsets. Notably, a few devices will be limited only to global markets, while others will be introduced in India.
Apple’s iPhone 17 series is the most highlighted smartphone launch to occur this month. Meanwhile, its main rival, Samsung, is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy F17 5G, and Galaxy M17 5G. Other smartphone brands such as Lava, Oppo, Motorola, and Redmi are also anticipated to debut.
So, it is highly recommended that people who are looking to purchase a new device wait a little to get the best deal. Here’s a list of upcoming smartphones for September 2025.
Confirmed Smartphone Launches in India
Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection (Swarovski Edition)
Launch Date - September 1, 2025
Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially confirmed that it will launch the Swarovski crystal-studded version of the Motorola Razr 5 G in India and global markets. This special edition handset features a quilted vegan leather back with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals. It also features a crystal-inspired design and power buttons, as well as a Pantone Ice Melt colour.
Craftsmanship meets couture in Motorola x Swarovski. The razr 60 dazzles with 35 crystals set in a 3D quilted finish, its titanium hinge crystal-adorned for brilliance that goes beyond technology. More than a phone—it’s a statement. Launching 1st Sept.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 30, 2025
The Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection is expected to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO inner foldable display and a 3.63-inch pOLED cover (or outer) display. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. The foldable device might sport a dual camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens placed at the outer side of the phone. It is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera, positioned inside the foldable device.
The Razr 60 Brilliant Collection might house a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
Alongside this handset, the Chinese phone maker will also launch the Moto Buds Loop earbuds with Swarovski accents.
Realme 15T
Launch Date - September 2, 2025
Realme has also officially confirmed that its new smartphone, Realme 15T, will be launched in India. According to the official confirmation, the handset will feature a 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. The device will boast a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery and 10W reverse charging support.
Design detailed to perfection.— realme (@realmeIndia) August 29, 2025
From ultra-light feel to an ultra-sleek look, the #realme15T is crafted to look great.
Launching on 2nd September at 12 PM.
Know more:https://t.co/PSchpmNTDJhttps://t.co/U1Qq2HmMo5#LooksGreat #realme15Series pic.twitter.com/XuejDeeTXQ
The Realme 15T will run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, offering three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.
Tecno Pova Slim
Launch Date - September 4, 2025
The Chinese phone maker Tecno confirms the debut of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in India, claiming to be “World’s slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone”. It was first showcased at the MCW in Barcelona as the Tecno Spark Slim, measuring only 5.75mm in thickness. However, the upcoming commercial handset might be thicker than the concept device.
Unlock the door to the future!— tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) August 30, 2025
The gap between ordinary and extraordinary? Just a sliver. Something ultra-slim redefines what's possible. Stay tuned! ⏳#TECNOSlim pic.twitter.com/ZlLfmoZeSn
The Tecno Pova Slim is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to sport a 50MP main camera. The handset might pack a 5,200mAh battery. It is expected to run HiOS 15 based on Android 15.
Expected Smartphone Launches
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Launch Date - September 4, 2025
The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the date for the Galaxy Event 2025. It is also confirmed that the company will add a new smartphone to the Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE handset. Along with the smartphone, Samsung will also debut a new tablet, which is expected to be the Tab S11 series.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. The handset could boast a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is expected that a 12MP camera would be featured at the front for taking selfies.
The device might house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support.
It is expected that the Galaxy S25 FE will run on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.
Apple iPhone 17 series
Launch Date - September 9, 2025
Similarly, Apple has also announced the date for its annual event, Apple Event 2025, where the company will debut the next-generation iPhones. It is expected to be the iPhone 17 series that includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets.
As per several reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the replacement for the Plus variant in the upcoming iPhone series.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP periscope lens.
It is also expected that the iPhone 17 series would feature a ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and would be coupled with an A19 processor.
Oppo F31 Series
Launch Date - September 12 14, 2025 (Expected)
The Chinese phone maker Oppo is expected to unveil the Oppo F31 series between September 12 and 14, 2025. According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo F31 series would include the Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ models.
Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ first look. ✅— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 24, 2025
F31 Pro+ specifications
📱 Flat display
🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor
🔋 7000mAh battery
- 12GB+256GB
Oppo F31 specifications
🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 6300
🔋 7000 mAh battery
⚡ 80 watt charging
Oppo F31 Pro… pic.twitter.com/LW0Aa4OPGB
The post showcases that the Oppo F31 handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and feature 80W fast charging support. The Oppo F31 Pro and F31 Pro will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, while the Oppo F31 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
All models will house a 7,000mAh battery, as per Yadav’s post.
Other smartphone launches in September 2025 include:
- Lava Agni 4
- Samsung Galaxy F17 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
- Motorola Edge 60 Neo
- Redmi Note 15 Pro Series
- Samsung Galaxy M07