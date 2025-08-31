ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphone Launches In September 2025: iPhone 17 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Tecno Pova Slim And More

Here is a list of the upcoming smartphones in September 2025.

Smartphone Launches In September 2025: iPhone 17 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Tecno Pova Slim , And More
Reperesentative Image (Image Credit: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST

5 Min Read

Hyderabad: The months of July and August were loaded with smartphone launches, and September is no different. Several major smartphone brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, and more, are expected to launch their new handsets. Notably, a few devices will be limited only to global markets, while others will be introduced in India.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is the most highlighted smartphone launch to occur this month. Meanwhile, its main rival, Samsung, is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy F17 5G, and Galaxy M17 5G. Other smartphone brands such as Lava, Oppo, Motorola, and Redmi are also anticipated to debut.

So, it is highly recommended that people who are looking to purchase a new device wait a little to get the best deal. Here’s a list of upcoming smartphones for September 2025.

Confirmed Smartphone Launches in India

Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection (Swarovski Edition)

Launch Date - September 1, 2025

Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially confirmed that it will launch the Swarovski crystal-studded version of the Motorola Razr 5 G in India and global markets. This special edition handset features a quilted vegan leather back with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals. It also features a crystal-inspired design and power buttons, as well as a Pantone Ice Melt colour.

The Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection is expected to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO inner foldable display and a 3.63-inch pOLED cover (or outer) display. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. The foldable device might sport a dual camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens placed at the outer side of the phone. It is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera, positioned inside the foldable device.

The Razr 60 Brilliant Collection might house a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Alongside this handset, the Chinese phone maker will also launch the Moto Buds Loop earbuds with Swarovski accents.

Realme 15T

Launch Date - September 2, 2025

Realme has also officially confirmed that its new smartphone, Realme 15T, will be launched in India. According to the official confirmation, the handset will feature a 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. The device will boast a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery and 10W reverse charging support.

The Realme 15T will run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, offering three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Tecno Pova Slim

Launch Date - September 4, 2025

The Chinese phone maker Tecno confirms the debut of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in India, claiming to be “World’s slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone”. It was first showcased at the MCW in Barcelona as the Tecno Spark Slim, measuring only 5.75mm in thickness. However, the upcoming commercial handset might be thicker than the concept device.

The Tecno Pova Slim is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to sport a 50MP main camera. The handset might pack a 5,200mAh battery. It is expected to run HiOS 15 based on Android 15.

Expected Smartphone Launches

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Launch Date - September 4, 2025

The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the date for the Galaxy Event 2025. It is also confirmed that the company will add a new smartphone to the Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE handset. Along with the smartphone, Samsung will also debut a new tablet, which is expected to be the Tab S11 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. The handset could boast a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is expected that a 12MP camera would be featured at the front for taking selfies.

The device might house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support.

It is expected that the Galaxy S25 FE will run on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Apple iPhone 17 series

Launch Date - September 9, 2025

Similarly, Apple has also announced the date for its annual event, Apple Event 2025, where the company will debut the next-generation iPhones. It is expected to be the iPhone 17 series that includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets.

As per several reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the replacement for the Plus variant in the upcoming iPhone series.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP periscope lens.

It is also expected that the iPhone 17 series would feature a ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and would be coupled with an A19 processor.

Oppo F31 Series

Launch Date - September 12 14, 2025 (Expected)

The Chinese phone maker Oppo is expected to unveil the Oppo F31 series between September 12 and 14, 2025. According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo F31 series would include the Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ models.

The post showcases that the Oppo F31 handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and feature 80W fast charging support. The Oppo F31 Pro and F31 Pro will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, while the Oppo F31 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

All models will house a 7,000mAh battery, as per Yadav’s post.

Other smartphone launches in September 2025 include:

  • Lava Agni 4
  • Samsung Galaxy F17 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
  • Motorola Edge 60 Neo
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro Series
  • Samsung Galaxy M07
Also Read: Gemini's Wild AI Image Edits Are Going Viral: See The Craziest Creations

Hyderabad: The months of July and August were loaded with smartphone launches, and September is no different. Several major smartphone brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, and more, are expected to launch their new handsets. Notably, a few devices will be limited only to global markets, while others will be introduced in India.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is the most highlighted smartphone launch to occur this month. Meanwhile, its main rival, Samsung, is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy F17 5G, and Galaxy M17 5G. Other smartphone brands such as Lava, Oppo, Motorola, and Redmi are also anticipated to debut.

So, it is highly recommended that people who are looking to purchase a new device wait a little to get the best deal. Here’s a list of upcoming smartphones for September 2025.

Confirmed Smartphone Launches in India

Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection (Swarovski Edition)

Launch Date - September 1, 2025

Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially confirmed that it will launch the Swarovski crystal-studded version of the Motorola Razr 5 G in India and global markets. This special edition handset features a quilted vegan leather back with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals. It also features a crystal-inspired design and power buttons, as well as a Pantone Ice Melt colour.

The Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection is expected to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO inner foldable display and a 3.63-inch pOLED cover (or outer) display. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. The foldable device might sport a dual camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens placed at the outer side of the phone. It is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera, positioned inside the foldable device.

The Razr 60 Brilliant Collection might house a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Alongside this handset, the Chinese phone maker will also launch the Moto Buds Loop earbuds with Swarovski accents.

Realme 15T

Launch Date - September 2, 2025

Realme has also officially confirmed that its new smartphone, Realme 15T, will be launched in India. According to the official confirmation, the handset will feature a 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. The device will boast a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery and 10W reverse charging support.

The Realme 15T will run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, offering three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Tecno Pova Slim

Launch Date - September 4, 2025

The Chinese phone maker Tecno confirms the debut of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in India, claiming to be “World’s slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone”. It was first showcased at the MCW in Barcelona as the Tecno Spark Slim, measuring only 5.75mm in thickness. However, the upcoming commercial handset might be thicker than the concept device.

The Tecno Pova Slim is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to sport a 50MP main camera. The handset might pack a 5,200mAh battery. It is expected to run HiOS 15 based on Android 15.

Expected Smartphone Launches

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Launch Date - September 4, 2025

The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the date for the Galaxy Event 2025. It is also confirmed that the company will add a new smartphone to the Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE handset. Along with the smartphone, Samsung will also debut a new tablet, which is expected to be the Tab S11 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. The handset could boast a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is expected that a 12MP camera would be featured at the front for taking selfies.

The device might house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support.

It is expected that the Galaxy S25 FE will run on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Apple iPhone 17 series

Launch Date - September 9, 2025

Similarly, Apple has also announced the date for its annual event, Apple Event 2025, where the company will debut the next-generation iPhones. It is expected to be the iPhone 17 series that includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets.

As per several reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the replacement for the Plus variant in the upcoming iPhone series.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP periscope lens.

It is also expected that the iPhone 17 series would feature a ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and would be coupled with an A19 processor.

Oppo F31 Series

Launch Date - September 12 14, 2025 (Expected)

The Chinese phone maker Oppo is expected to unveil the Oppo F31 series between September 12 and 14, 2025. According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo F31 series would include the Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ models.

The post showcases that the Oppo F31 handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and feature 80W fast charging support. The Oppo F31 Pro and F31 Pro will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, while the Oppo F31 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

All models will house a 7,000mAh battery, as per Yadav’s post.

Other smartphone launches in September 2025 include:

  • Lava Agni 4
  • Samsung Galaxy F17 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
  • Motorola Edge 60 Neo
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro Series
  • Samsung Galaxy M07
Also Read: Gemini's Wild AI Image Edits Are Going Viral: See The Craziest Creations

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPHONE 17 SERIESSAMSUNG GALAXY S25 FEMOTOROLA RAZR 60 SWAROVSKI EDITIONUPCOMING SMARTPHONE SEPTEMBER 2025SEPTEMBER 2025 SMARTPHONE LAUNCHES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.