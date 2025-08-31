ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphone Launches In September 2025: iPhone 17 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Tecno Pova Slim And More

Hyderabad: The months of July and August were loaded with smartphone launches, and September is no different. Several major smartphone brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, and more, are expected to launch their new handsets. Notably, a few devices will be limited only to global markets, while others will be introduced in India.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is the most highlighted smartphone launch to occur this month. Meanwhile, its main rival, Samsung, is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy F17 5G, and Galaxy M17 5G. Other smartphone brands such as Lava, Oppo, Motorola, and Redmi are also anticipated to debut.

So, it is highly recommended that people who are looking to purchase a new device wait a little to get the best deal. Here’s a list of upcoming smartphones for September 2025.

Confirmed Smartphone Launches in India

Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection (Swarovski Edition)

Launch Date - September 1, 2025

Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially confirmed that it will launch the Swarovski crystal-studded version of the Motorola Razr 5 G in India and global markets. This special edition handset features a quilted vegan leather back with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals. It also features a crystal-inspired design and power buttons, as well as a Pantone Ice Melt colour.

The Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection is expected to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO inner foldable display and a 3.63-inch pOLED cover (or outer) display. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. The foldable device might sport a dual camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens placed at the outer side of the phone. It is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera, positioned inside the foldable device.

The Razr 60 Brilliant Collection might house a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Alongside this handset, the Chinese phone maker will also launch the Moto Buds Loop earbuds with Swarovski accents.

Realme 15T

Launch Date - September 2, 2025

Realme has also officially confirmed that its new smartphone, Realme 15T, will be launched in India. According to the official confirmation, the handset will feature a 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. The device will boast a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery and 10W reverse charging support.

The Realme 15T will run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, offering three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Tecno Pova Slim

Launch Date - September 4, 2025

The Chinese phone maker Tecno confirms the debut of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in India, claiming to be “World’s slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone”. It was first showcased at the MCW in Barcelona as the Tecno Spark Slim, measuring only 5.75mm in thickness. However, the upcoming commercial handset might be thicker than the concept device.