Upcoming Car & Two-Wheeler Launches In India In Sep 2025: VinFast VF Series, Maruti Suzuki E Vitara, TVS Ntorq 150, More

Hyderabad: The month of September is turning out to be one of the busiest of the year for new vehicle launches in India. It includes both two-wheeler and car manufacturing brands offering new models to the market. These new vehicles range from fully-electric SUVs to performance-oriented two-wheelers, covering a wide range of segments and price brackets.
The Vietnamese automaker VinFast’s EVs—the VinFast V6 and the VinFast V7—and Maruti Suzuki Escudo (Hyundai Creta rival) are the main highlights of this month. Apart from these, two-wheeler brand TVS is planning to launch the Ntorq 150, while Harley-Davidson plans a new Harley-Davidson 440cc motorcycle in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.
Here is the list of upcoming car and bike launches in India in September 2025.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: September 3, 2025 (expected)
The production of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has commenced in the company’s newly inaugurated Hansalpur manufacturing plant located in Gujarat. The e Vitara is the Japanese automaker’s first mass-produced Made-in-India global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), which will be exported to more than 100 countries, including markets such as Europe and Japan.
The e Vitara will be offered in two battery packs — a 49 kWh unit and a 61.1 kWh unit. The former delivers a power output of 142 bhp and torque of 193 Nm with a front-wheel drive (FWD) configuration. It offers a WLTP-tested range of up to 344 km.
The 61.1 kWh battery unit is available in two drivetrains. The Front Wheel Drive (FWD) variant delivers a power output of 171 hp, torque of 193 Nm, and a range of up to 426 km, while the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) model produces a power output of 181 bhp, a torque of 307 Nm, and a range of 395 km.
Maruti Suzuki Escudo: September 3, 2025 (expected)
In addition to the e Vitara, the Japanese automaker is also gearing up to launch its Hyundai Creta rival, the Maruti Suzuki Escudo. The name is not yet official, but internally, the upcoming compact SUV is codenamed Y17 and would be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Although the exact details of the vehicle are still under wraps, it is expected that a 1.5L K15 engine will power the upcoming vehicle.
The naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine variant is likely to get a CNG option, and it is expected that the engine could also be retuned for a punchy performance without compromising on mileage.
Citroen Basalt X: September 5, 2025 (expected)
The French automaker Citroen has already opened bookings for its upcoming coupe SUV, the Basalt X, for Rs 11,000. According to the official posts shared by the company, the Basalt X will feature a few cosmetic tweaks inside and out, while maintaining the same black finish as the Dark Edition of the coupe-SUV, launched last year.
The Citroen Basalt X is expected to feature ambient lightning, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a digital driver's display. It is expected to come in both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged 1.2L petrol engines, paired with either a manual or automatic transmission.
VinFast VF6 and VF7: September 6, 2025 (expected)
The Vietnamese automaker VinFast will debut its fully electric vehicles (EVs), the VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF7, in India this month. Both models will be manufactured in the automaker’s Thoothukudi plant located in Tamil Nadu.
As per VinFast’s Indian website, the VF6 will feature a 59.6 kWh battery pack and 18-inch alloy wheels. In terms of features, the VinFast VF6 will include an all-LED lighting, connected car technology, a coloured heads-up display (HUD), dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, an electronically-powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a vegan leather dual-tone interior. The VinFast VF6 will come in six colour options: Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint.
Meanwhile, the VinFast VF7, as per the company’s website, will feature Level 2 ADAS, all-LED lighting, connected car technology, coloured HUD, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, vegan leather dual-tone interior, and panoramic sunroof. The VF7 will come in the same colour paint schemes.
TVS Ntorq 150: September 4 (expected)
The Indian two-wheeler company TVS is expected to launch the TVS Ntoq 150, expanding the brand into the 150cc segment. It is expected to continue the familiar design language, with sharper lines and a more pronounced front-end. The Ntroq 150 is expected to feature an LED lighting with quad-projectors and a T-shaped DRL.
The upcoming scooter is expected to come with features such as 14-inch wheels, a rear-disc brake, and the TVS SmartXonnect system with a TFT display. Connected functionalities such as navigation and ride modes might feature as standard.
Harley Davidson 440: September 2025 (expected)
Hero MotoCorp recently announced that it will expand the Harley-Davidson lineup with the addition of a new motorcycle from the HD 440 portfolio, which is expected to be launched in September 2025.
Hero Motocorp and Harley-Davidson have together made the HD X440 and Hero Maverick 440 motorcycles. The latter model is being pulled off the shelves as it could not drive in sales as expected.
Harley-Davidson has a better brand recall, which adds aspirational values for riders. Looking at the discounted Hero Maverick, the company would want to add more brand value to its new product, offering a new 440cc motorcycle under the Harley-Davidson brand to achieve good sales.