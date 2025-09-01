ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Car & Two-Wheeler Launches In India In Sep 2025: VinFast VF Series, Maruti Suzuki E Vitara, TVS Ntorq 150, More

Hyderabad: The month of September is turning out to be one of the busiest of the year for new vehicle launches in India. It includes both two-wheeler and car manufacturing brands offering new models to the market. These new vehicles range from fully-electric SUVs to performance-oriented two-wheelers, covering a wide range of segments and price brackets.

The Vietnamese automaker VinFast’s EVs—the VinFast V6 and the VinFast V7—and Maruti Suzuki Escudo (Hyundai Creta rival) are the main highlights of this month. Apart from these, two-wheeler brand TVS is planning to launch the Ntorq 150, while Harley-Davidson plans a new Harley-Davidson 440cc motorcycle in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

Here is the list of upcoming car and bike launches in India in September 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: September 3, 2025 (expected)

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara (Image Credit: Nexa Experience)

The production of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has commenced in the company’s newly inaugurated Hansalpur manufacturing plant located in Gujarat. The e Vitara is the Japanese automaker’s first mass-produced Made-in-India global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), which will be exported to more than 100 countries, including markets such as Europe and Japan.

The e Vitara will be offered in two battery packs — a 49 kWh unit and a 61.1 kWh unit. The former delivers a power output of 142 bhp and torque of 193 Nm with a front-wheel drive (FWD) configuration. It offers a WLTP-tested range of up to 344 km.

The 61.1 kWh battery unit is available in two drivetrains. The Front Wheel Drive (FWD) variant delivers a power output of 171 hp, torque of 193 Nm, and a range of up to 426 km, while the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) model produces a power output of 181 bhp, a torque of 307 Nm, and a range of 395 km.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: September 3, 2025 (expected)

In picture - Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki Arena)

In addition to the e Vitara, the Japanese automaker is also gearing up to launch its Hyundai Creta rival, the Maruti Suzuki Escudo. The name is not yet official, but internally, the upcoming compact SUV is codenamed Y17 and would be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Although the exact details of the vehicle are still under wraps, it is expected that a 1.5L K15 engine will power the upcoming vehicle.

The naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine variant is likely to get a CNG option, and it is expected that the engine could also be retuned for a punchy performance without compromising on mileage.