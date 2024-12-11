ETV Bharat / technology

Unlocking The Future Of Connectivity: Experts Reveal How 6G Will Transform India

New Delhi: The Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi, in collaboration with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), hosted the two-day Indo-US Workshop on 6G Technologies at the IIT Delhi Research and Innovation Park.

The workshop, held at the campus in early December 2024, aimed to bring together experts, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from both India and the United States to discuss the present state and future potential of 6G technology. The central theme of the workshop was to assess India’s current position in 6G research, identify key areas for development, and explore how Indo-US collaboration can help achieve global leadership in next-generation connectivity.

The Need for 6G: A Vision for the Future

India, with its large and diverse population, is uniquely positioned to lead in the deployment and innovation of 6G technologies. The workshop discussed the potential for 6G to drive ubiquitous connectivity, enhance industrial automation, revolutionise healthcare, and enable applications like driverless cars and remote border surveillance. As the world moves toward 6G, which promises to be significantly faster and more reliable than 5G, India’s role in shaping the technology becomes increasingly critical.

Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), was among the key speakers. He highlighted the national efforts supporting the development of 6G in India, particularly through the National Mission on Cyber Physical Systems (NM-CPS). This mission, supported by 25 research centres across premier academic institutions, focuses on advancing research in areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity, all of which are foundational to the development of 6G.

"We are supporting research through our National Mission on Cyber Physical Systems, where we are focusing on technologies ranging from 5G to 6G, IoT, sensors, and AI. The goal is to create an ecosystem that integrates cyber-physical systems with India's transport infrastructure," Karandikar told ETV Bharat.

He also emphasised the immense potential of India’s telecom market, noting that, as of now, India generates 30 gigabytes of data per month per user — among the highest in the world. He further pointed out that the nation had only touched the tip of the iceberg in terms of realising the potential of its mobile data ecosystem.

"Improved technologies and user experiences, such as those provided by 6G, will significantly impact the Indian economy and society. India's vast population and market size provide a huge opportunity for telecom companies and researchers to innovate," Karandikar added.

Indo-US Collaboration: A Critical Component for Success

Both India and the US have made significant strides in the telecom sector. While the US has long been a leader in telecom research and standardisation, India's expertise, scale, and growing demand for advanced telecommunications make it an indispensable partner for the US in the global 6G landscape. The workshop explored strategies for Indo-US collaboration, which could accelerate the development of standards, prototypes, and the creation of intellectual property rights (IPR) related to 6G.

Prof. Shankar Prakriya, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi, stressed the importance of international cooperation in the development of 6G technology. "This workshop is a unique opportunity for students, researchers, and engineers to get a firsthand understanding of 6G," said Prof. Prakriya. "Given that research in 6G is already underway, and standardisation is expected to begin next year, this is a timely event for all stakeholders."

The workshop featured panel discussions and talks by telecom stakeholders from both India and the US, including renowned academicians, representatives from government bodies like the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), telecom operators, and equipment manufacturers. The sessions focused on critical aspects of 6G development, such as use cases, network architecture, security challenges, and innovation in communication technologies.