Unix Recto XB-U22 Speaker Review: Retro Vibes On A Budget

Hyderabad: The portable speaker market is already saturated, and it continues to get even more crowded with a wave of affordable new options launching one after another. Consumers are now spoiled for choice, and the never-ending product lineup is making it increasingly difficult for any single product to stand out. At first glance, the Unix Recto XB-U22 seems like yet another contender in the budget-friendly portable speaker category. However, it is more than just a piece of visually striking retro design.

I've been using the radio-inspired speaker for more than three weeks as my cooking partner, playing my ever-growing playlist of soulful and dance music tracks. While I did not have any expectations from a speaker priced at Rs 1,499, it happened to have some merits, and obviously areas where it could have improved.

The attached handle is not only practical but also elevates the design (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

On the design front, the Unix Recto XB-U22 doesn't disappoint. The compact and boxy design, wrapped in retro vibes with an RGB music visualiser, sets it apart from the pool of speakers priced around the same price point. The soft handle and its placement help elevate the design quotient, but also make it impossible to hang on any random hook on the wall.

Sadly, the speaker is a jump scare master and makes you forget that you were appreciating the design as soon as you turn on the speaker. It catches you off guard with a "power on" alert so loud that you would almost drop it to the floor. The biggest pain point of the speaker is this sound, which never stops being irritating and punishing to the ears. A lot of times, I did not dare turn it on because of this loud power-on sound, which uses all of the speaker's might to scare you off. You cannot control this volume; neither does it take the cue from the volume level at which you listen to songs.

The Unix Recto sits on four tiny legs (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Moving forward, pairing the device is super easy with both iOS and Android handsets. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, the connection stays stable even when the connected phone is separated by three walls. There is no need to install any additional applications. Switching connections is also easy; you just need to hold the power button while turning it on to put it into pairing mode.

Unix Recto XB-U22 features a retro design (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Coming to the sound quality, the 5W Unix Recto XB-U22 and its 57mm speakers could have done a better job. It doesn't even come close to 5W Boat Stone speakers that cost somewhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. Although the volume levels are higher than what you would expect from a speaker of this size, the sound falls flat with zero depth. The quality degrades even further if you go above an 80 per cent volume level.

The saving grace for the speaker is its battery backup and multi-mode playback capability.

The Unix Recto XB-U22 features a 1,200mAh battery, which lasts around 4-5 hours. However, while the battery backup is impressive, the charging speed could have been better. The speaker takes around 2 hours to get fully charged. Considering it has a Type-C port for charging, it should charge from zero to 100 in around an hour only.

All the buttons are at the top, and all ports are at the back (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

In addition to being a wireless speaker that can be connected to a phone, laptop, and tablet, the Recto XB-U22 can act as a radio and an MP3 player. It lets you play soundtracks from your USB drive using the USB-A port or your TransFlash Card inserted into the dedicated slot. Additionally, the speaker can be paired to TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds to listen to songs from the USB drive or TF Card directly without requiring a laptop or smartphone.

Unix Recto XB-U22 Speaker Review: Verdict

The Unix Recto XB-U22 gets most things right, including a design that is nothing short of aesthetically pleasing, making it worthy of getting a place on the bedside table. It nails down connectivity and performs very well on battery backup. While most of us use our smartphones to connect to a speaker, the multi-mode playback capability and radio functionality of Recto XB-U22 allows it to exist as an independent device.

The plastic box features subtle texture all around the body (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

If you are someone who values sound quality over everything, the Unix Recto XB-U22 is not the device for you, and more importantly—you mustn't be looking for a speaker in this price range in the first place. Even with a flat sound signature, I could have recommended it to people with very specific tastes only if there was a way to reduce the anxiety-inducing power-on alert sound.

Pros Cons Visually striking retro design with RGB music visualiser Extremely loud and unchangeable power-on sound Compact and lightweight with a soft handle Flat sound quality with no depth Good battery life: Lasts around 4–5 hours Charging takes around 2 hours despite Type-C port Multi-mode playback: USB, TF Card, FM Radio, TWS earbuds Good connectivity: Easy to pair with both Android and iOS without needing extra apps

Rating: 3/5