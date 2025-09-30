Union Government Proposes Mandatory AVAS For EVs To Reduce Pedestrian-Related Accidents
MoRTH issued a draft notification making Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) mandatory for EVs.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification, stating that all electric cars, buses, and trucks must be equipped with Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) starting October 2027. Through this mandate, the government aims to resolve safety concerns related to the silent operations of electric vehicles (EVs).
What is AVAS, and why is it useful in EVs?
The AVAS or Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems is a safety feature used in electric and hybrid vehicles. It emits artificial sounds at low speeds, especially when the EV reaches 30 kmph or goes below 20 kmph. This alerts pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users to the vehicle’s presence.
The sounds produced from the AVAS device are designed to be audible and non-disruptive, helping both EV users and others on the road avoid accidents.
This safety feature is essential as EVs lack engine noise, and vehicles equipped with external noise dampening can pose a hazard.
What does the draft say?
According to the issued draft, all newly produced EVs, whether passenger or commercial, must feature the AVAS technology. It mentions that new EV models manufactured on or after October 1, 2026, must offer AVAS as a standard safety feature.
Additionally, the draft also highlights that all existing or new EV models, falling under the M and N categories, must be fitted with AVAS by October 2027. Notably, this mandated safety feature must comply with the audibility standards outlined in AIS-173, which will be amended over time.
For those unfamiliar, Category M refers to passenger EVs, while Category N refers to commercial EVs.
According to a report issued by the US Department of Transportation, electric cars pose a 20 per cent greater risk of pedestrian collisions compared to gasoline and diesel vehicles.
This risk increases by 50 per cent when the vehicle is driven at low speeds. Notably, AVAS is mandatory in the US, Japan, and Europe.
AVAS in Indian EVs
In India, EV models such as the MG Comet EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Hyundai Creta Electric come equipped with AVAS technology as a standard safety feature.