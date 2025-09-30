ETV Bharat / technology

Union Government Proposes Mandatory AVAS For EVs To Reduce Pedestrian-Related Accidents

The proposed mandate aims to resolve safety concerns related to the silent operations of electric vehicles (EVs). ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification, stating that all electric cars, buses, and trucks must be equipped with Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) starting October 2027. Through this mandate, the government aims to resolve safety concerns related to the silent operations of electric vehicles (EVs).

What is AVAS, and why is it useful in EVs?

The AVAS or Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems is a safety feature used in electric and hybrid vehicles. It emits artificial sounds at low speeds, especially when the EV reaches 30 kmph or goes below 20 kmph. This alerts pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users to the vehicle’s presence.

The sounds produced from the AVAS device are designed to be audible and non-disruptive, helping both EV users and others on the road avoid accidents.

This safety feature is essential as EVs lack engine noise, and vehicles equipped with external noise dampening can pose a hazard.

What does the draft say?

According to the issued draft, all newly produced EVs, whether passenger or commercial, must feature the AVAS technology. It mentions that new EV models manufactured on or after October 1, 2026, must offer AVAS as a standard safety feature.