ETV Bharat / technology

Union Cabinet Gives Nod to Bio-RIDE Scheme to Support Cutting-Edge R&D in Biotechnology

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Biotechnology Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (Bio-RIDE) scheme to support cutting-edge research and development in biotechnology.

Bio-RIDE combines two existing schemes -- Biotechnology Research and Development (R&D) and Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development (I&ED) -- with a new component, 'Bio-manufacturing and Bio-foundry', an official statement said.

The proposed outlay for the implementation of the unified scheme Bio-RIDE is Rs 9,197 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Bio-RIDE scheme is designed to foster innovation, promote bio-entrepreneurship, and strengthen India's position as a global leader in bio-manufacturing and biotechnology, the statement said.