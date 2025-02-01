ETV Bharat / technology

Union Budget 2025: This Is Why Electric Vehicles Could Become Cheaper In India

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to cut duty on capital goods used in lithium-ion battery production. This will boost domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, both for mobile phones and electric vehicles, the minister said while presenting the Union Budget 2025.

"To the list of exempted capital goods, I propose to add 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing, and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing," Sitharaman said.

She proposed to fully exempt cobalt powder and waste, the scrap of lithium-ion batteries, Lead, Zinc, and 12 more critical minerals, hoping the move would secure their availability for manufacturing in India and promote more jobs for the youth.

Lithium-ion batteries are a key component in electric vehicles and mobile phones. A reduction in customs duty on elements used in batteries will lower input costs for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in India. This in turn could make EVs cheaper with some benefits expected to reach mobile phones as well.

Sitharaman also announced setting up the National Manufacturing Mission to cover small, medium, and large industries for furthering the “Make in India” initiative. The mission will also support Clean Tech manufacturing, aiming to improve domestic value addition and build an ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysers, wind turbines, very high voltage transmission equipment, and grid-scale batteries, the minister said.