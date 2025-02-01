Union Budget 2025: This Is Why Electric Vehicles Could Become Cheaper In India

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to cut duty on capital goods used in lithium-ion battery production. This will boost domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, both for mobile phones and electric vehicles, the minister said while presenting the Union Budget 2025.
"To the list of exempted capital goods, I propose to add 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing, and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing," Sitharaman said.
She proposed to fully exempt cobalt powder and waste, the scrap of lithium-ion batteries, Lead, Zinc, and 12 more critical minerals, hoping the move would secure their availability for manufacturing in India and promote more jobs for the youth.
Lithium-ion batteries are a key component in electric vehicles and mobile phones. A reduction in customs duty on elements used in batteries will lower input costs for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in India. This in turn could make EVs cheaper with some benefits expected to reach mobile phones as well.
Sitharaman also announced setting up the National Manufacturing Mission to cover small, medium, and large industries for furthering the “Make in India” initiative. The mission will also support Clean Tech manufacturing, aiming to improve domestic value addition and build an ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysers, wind turbines, very high voltage transmission equipment, and grid-scale batteries, the minister said.
Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, expects the move will boost the EV sector in the country. "Exemption of basic customs duty on Cobalt Powder and lithium-ion battery waste, and including 35 additional capital goods for EV manufacturing, will give a significant push to Indigenous manufacturing," she said.
"This will not only ensure easy availability crucial, but also boost domestic manufacturing and create more job opportunities for the nation’s youth," she added.
Speaking on the same, Siddharth Patel, Founder of Greenway Mobility, said, “India's push for sustainable mobility is getting a major boost with the removal of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on critical materials like cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery waste, and other essential minerals. This bold move will lower manufacturing costs, ensure a steady supply of key resources, and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.
"More importantly, it paves the way for stronger domestic production, job creation, and advancements in battery technology, a key step toward a cleaner, more energy-independent future," he added.