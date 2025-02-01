ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Announces Rs 20,000 Cr Nuclear Energy Mission, Aims For 100GW Nuclear Energy by 2047

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Nuclear Energy Mission for the research and development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

Sitharaman also emphasised the need for the development of at least "100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047" for our energy transition efforts. At least five indigenously developed, small modular reactors will be operationalised by 2033, the minister said.

Currently, nuclear energy production in the country is largely controlled by government-run entities. The government plans to allow private players in the sector in the hopes of accelerating the development of nuclear power projects, ensuring a steady increase in clean energy generation.

For active participation of the private sector in this area, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act will be taken up, she added. As part of this initiative, the Finance Minister also noted that a special focus will be placed on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)-- a new generation of compact nuclear reactors that offer cost-effective and scalable energy solutions.