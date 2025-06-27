ETV Bharat / technology

UNESCO Working With India On Impact Of AI In Addressing Social Economic Issues: Official

Bangkok: The UNESCO is working with India on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in addressing social and economic issues with technological innovation as New Delhi prepares to host the global summit on AI impact early next year, an official said on Friday.

“India is a shining star for the rest of the world in terms of digital transformation and in terms of addressing some of the social and economic issues with technological innovation and the right policy,” said Irakli Khodeli, Head of Ethics of AI Unit, Social and Human Sciences Sector, UNESCO.

“The world is looking up to India to learn about that. It would be a significant part of the next year's summit as well,” the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) official told PTI here at the "Third UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025”.

UNESCO, which has 193 countries as members, held the first summit in 2023 in the UK and the second in 2024 in South Korea on AI “Safety”. The event was held in Paris in February this year on AI “Action”.

“It is time now for action to demonstrate AI impact,” he said, pointing out that the time for discussing the ethical framework had passed with the recommendation report on AI. “We hope to be working with the (Indian) government as we start preparing for the Global Summit on AI Impact to be hosted by India early next,” Khodeli said.

“This is going to be a major event as participants will give updates, share their experiences and lessons learned,” he added. Khodeli, underlining UNESCO’s working relationship with the Indian government as a knowledge partner during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, said: “India has been an important partner of UNESCO in our journey from the very beginning when the AI recommendation was prepared.”

India played a critical role and had an expert in the 24-member advocate group that prepared the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence Recommendation report -- a primary instrument adopted four years ago by the 193 UNESCO member countries. The official said the ethics policy is universally valid and pursued everywhere.

Following the report, UNESCO has deployed another report, “Readiness Assessment Methodology”, for member countries to understand AI opportunities and the gaps to be filled for them to take full advantage of the revolutionary technology.