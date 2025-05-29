Hacked or Hijacked? Unauthorised Ads On Google Cost Skincare Firm Rs 12.78 Crore Overnight

Hyderabad: A Gachibowli-based skincare and haircare company has reportedly suffered a loss of Rs 12.78 crore due to unauthorised advertisements being run in its name on Google. The company has filed a formal complaint with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), which registered a case on Wednesday.

According to officials, the company had outsourced its digital marketing operations to a Delhi-based agency about ten months ago. As part of the arrangement, the agency was responsible for running daily campaigns, typically costing between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

However, on May 18, the company’s management received an alarming call from a representative of the marketing agency, informing them that a massive ad spend had occurred on May 17 and May 18, totalling Rs 12.78 crore, far beyond the agreed-upon budget. When both the agency and the company investigated the issue, it was discovered that no such ad campaign had been approved or executed by the agency. This raised suspicions of a possible hack or unauthorised access to the agency’s Google Ads account.

The company approached TGCSB, seeking a thorough probe into the sudden, unaccounted ad campaign, which has resulted in substantial financial damage. Cybercrime officials have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the source of the unauthorised activity.

Google has an automated system aimed at detecting unauthorised activity, which sometimes even results in the suspension of advertiser accounts. However, sophisticated attacks like credential theft, phishing, or insider threats can evade detection. The unauthorised Google Ads spend could stem from such an attack, either at the Delhi-based agency or the Hyderabad-based skincare and haircare company.

Back in October 2024, a Google Ads representative allegedly made unauthorised changes to a client’s ad account, including altering ad copy and adjusting bidding strategies, without prior consent. Since these modifications were internal, they did not appear in the account change history, raising compliance concerns. Industry experts have emphasised the need for better oversight in account management. A Google spokesperson at the time confirmed that such actions violate company policies and assured that steps were being taken to address the issue.