Ultraviolette X47 Crossover With Segment-First Radar Technology Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover features radar technology that integrates blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alert, and rear collision warning.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian electric motorcycle company Ultraviolette has launched the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover in India. The new electric motorcycle is a crossover between an adventure tourer and a street naked bike. It is based on the F77 platform, featuring a different chassis and subframe.
The main highlight of the X47 Crossover is the introduction of radar technology as standard — making it the first bike in its price segment to feature this safety system. Ultraviolette calls it UV Hypersense radar technology, which is designed to increase the spatial awareness for riders. Notably, this electric motorcycle was showcased at EICMA 2024.
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Price, booking, availability
The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is priced at an introductory price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), applicable only to the first 1,000 customers. After that, the price will be Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
Bookings for this electric motorcycle are now live. Interested customers can reserve the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover for Rs 999 via the company’s official website. Deliveries of this electric motorcycle will commence from October 2025.
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Radar technology and other features
The standout feature of the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is the integration of radar technology, especially at its price range. The company calls it the UV Hypersense radar technology. This safety includes a 77GHz medium-range rear-facing radar system, capable of monitoring up to 200 metres, adapted for varied two-wheeler riding conditions. It integrates blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alert, and rear collision warning.
In addition to the radar technology, the electric motorcycle features dual integrated Sony cameras that function as dashcams, recording 1080p videos at 30fps with a 120-degree field of view.
It also comes with an optional dual display setup that supports real-time front and rear camera feed.
Other safety features include:
- Three levels of traction control
- Nine levels of brake regeneration
- Switchable dual-channel ABS.
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Design
The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover boasts a distinctive styling with a beak-style fender, sculpted fuel tank, and a raked tail section with a cast aluminium sub-frame. It is available in three colour options: Laser Red, Airstrike White, and Shadow Black.
A special edition Desert Wing variant is also available, which offers a rear luggage rack, saddle stays, and soft/hard panniers as standard.
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Specifications
The X47 Crossover is powered by an electric motor that produces a power output of 40bhp and torque of 100 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.7 seconds and 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.1 seconds. The top speed of the electric motorcycle stands at 145 kmph.
It is available in two battery pack options. The 7.1kWh battery pack delivers an IDC range of 211 km, and the 10.3kWh battery pack offers an IDC range of 323 km. Both battery packs provide their respective range on a single charge.
Moreover, the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes bundled with an integrated charger.