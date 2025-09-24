ETV Bharat / technology

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover With Segment-First Radar Technology Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Indian electric motorcycle company Ultraviolette has launched the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover in India. The new electric motorcycle is a crossover between an adventure tourer and a street naked bike. It is based on the F77 platform, featuring a different chassis and subframe.

The main highlight of the X47 Crossover is the introduction of radar technology as standard — making it the first bike in its price segment to feature this safety system. Ultraviolette calls it UV Hypersense radar technology, which is designed to increase the spatial awareness for riders. Notably, this electric motorcycle was showcased at EICMA 2024.

The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover in Airstrike White colour. (Image Credit: Ultraviolette)

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Price, booking, availability

The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is priced at an introductory price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), applicable only to the first 1,000 customers. After that, the price will be Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Bookings for this electric motorcycle are now live. Interested customers can reserve the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover for Rs 999 via the company’s official website. Deliveries of this electric motorcycle will commence from October 2025.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Radar technology and other features

The standout feature of the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is the integration of radar technology, especially at its price range. The company calls it the UV Hypersense radar technology. This safety includes a 77GHz medium-range rear-facing radar system, capable of monitoring up to 200 metres, adapted for varied two-wheeler riding conditions. It integrates blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alert, and rear collision warning.

In addition to the radar technology, the electric motorcycle features dual integrated Sony cameras that function as dashcams, recording 1080p videos at 30fps with a 120-degree field of view.