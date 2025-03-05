Ultraviolette Shockwave and Tesseract Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Ultraviolette has launched the electric two-wheelers, Shockwave and Tesseract, in India. The Ultraviolette Shockwave is an electric dirt bike, available for an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 customers, and the price will increase to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rest. The Ultraviolette Tesseract comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers; after that, the electric scooter will be priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can pre-book both electric two-wheelers for a token amount of Rs 999 via the company's official website, starting today, and deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Ultraviolette Shockwave: Specifications, Colours, Features, Rivals

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is based on the company's new platform named 'Funduro,' which is built for light vehicles. The e-bike comes equipped with a 10.8 kW electric motor that produces a power output of 14.5 bhp and 505 Nm of peak torque. The e-bike has a top speed of 120 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. It offers an IDC-claimed range of 165 km on a single charge, but the battery size has not been revealed. The e-bike weighs 120 kg without clarifying whether it is 'dry' or 'kerb' weight.

The suspension of the Shockwave consists of 37mm cartridge-type telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel, whereas the rear suspension comes with a monoshock with 180 mm of travel. It features a 19-inch front-spoke tyre and a 17-inch rear-spoke tyre. The Ultraviolette Shockwave boasts a 270 mm front disc brake and a 220 mm disc brake at the rear.

The electric two-wheeler comes in two colours -- Cosmic Black and Frost White. In India, the Ultraviolette Shockwave will rival the Hero XPulse 210.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Specification, Colours, Features, Rivals

The Ultraviolette Tesseract comes in a sporty electric scooter boasting an aggressive design, taking inspiration from the Ultraviolette F77 superbike. The e-scooter is available in Desert Sand, Sonic Pink, Stealth Black, and Solar White colourways. Notably, the Tesseract features LED headlamps at the centre of the front apron.

The e-scooter comes with a 20.10 bhp electric motor that has an IDC range of up to 261 km. It has a top speed of 125 kmph. The Ultraviolette Tesseract is available in three battery packs -- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh. Notably, the 3.5 kWh battery pack model will have an IDC range of 162 km, the 5 kWh model will have an IDC range of 220 km, and the 6 kWh variant will have an IDC range of 261 km. Moreover, it includes an SRB-6 battery pack and has a battery warranty of 2 lakh km or 8 years, whichever comes first.

The Ultraviolette Tesseract includes a 7.0-inch TFT display with navigation, 14-inch tyres, a 34L underseat storage capacity, and more. The Bengaluru-based motorcycle manufacturer claims that the new e-scooter comes with multiple features, such as rear collision alert and a handlebar with haptic feedback and spatial awareness, to be global first in the segment.

In India, the Ultraviolette Tesseract will rival the Ola S1 series, Ather 450 series, and TVS X.