Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India With Up To 323km Range: Price, Top Speed, Features, More

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based EV two-wheeler manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive on Friday launched its F77 SuperStreet electric motorcycle in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle comes in two variants-- Standard and Recon, just like the F77 Mach 2. Bookings for the new electric bike start today, and deliveries will commence in March 2025.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Price, Variants, Colours

The standard variant of the F77 SuperStreet is priced at Rs 2,99,000, whereas the Recon variant is priced at Rs 3,99,000. Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom. You can book the new electric motorcycle via the company's official website. It is available in Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White, and Cosmic Black.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: What's New?

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet can be described as an F77 Mach 2 with enhanced riding ergonomics. This means that the newly launched motorcycle has an upright riding position which makes urban rides and short trips comfortable. The electric bike comes with a single-piece handlebar which is wider and taller than the Mach 2. Moreover, the footpeg position of the bike has also been changed to match the upright riding position.

The F77 Ultraviolette SuperStreet comes with a tweaked headlight cowl. The design of the newly launched electric motorcycle is 15 per cent more aerodynamically designed compared to the F77 Mach 2, says the company. Moreover, the company claims that the weight of the bike has roughly increased by 0.5 kg due to the new handlebar.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Battery Packs and Specifications

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is offered in two battery packs of 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh for the standard and Recon variants respectively. The standard version comes with an IDC claimed range of 211 km, whereas the Recon variant comes with an IDC claimed range of 323 km. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has a top speed of 155kmph.

The standard variant of the F77 SuperStreet produces a power output of 36 bhp and 90 Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds.

The Recon variant, on the other hand, generates a power output of 40 bhp and 100 Nm of torque. The top-spec variant goes from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and reaches 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Features

The electric motorcycle offers three riding modes--Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. For now, Ultraviolette is giving a performance pack as standard for the F77 SuperStreet which includes 10 levels of Regenerative Braking with Dynamic Regen and advanced 3-level traction control. Moreover, the electric motorcycle comes with several Violette AI features, which include Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, Anti-Collision Warning system, and Movement, Fall, and Towering Alerts.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Accessories

The company offers the following accessories for the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: