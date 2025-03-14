ETV Bharat / technology

Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Six Siege X As Free Update: Launch Date, New Features, Enhancements, More

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X as a free update on June 10, 2025. The new version will arrive on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna.

Ubisoft has also announced the opening of Siege X beta, which will be available until March 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect. The beta will offer access to the new Dual Front mode and let players experience the operator roster of 35. The beta access can be earned through Twitch Drops by watching partnered creator streams. More details are available here: rainbow6.com/SiegeX-closed-beta.

Siege X will introduce a new permanent and evolving 6v6 mode Dual Front, a new map District, visual and gameplay enhancements, and loads of new features. Let's take a detailed look at everything new coming to the Rainbow Six Siege X.

Rainbow Six Siege X - New Game Mode: Dual Front