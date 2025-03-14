Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Six Siege X As Free Update: Launch Date, New Features, Enhancements, More

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X as a free update on June 10, 2025. The new version will arrive on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna.
Ubisoft has also announced the opening of Siege X beta, which will be available until March 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect. The beta will offer access to the new Dual Front mode and let players experience the operator roster of 35. The beta access can be earned through Twitch Drops by watching partnered creator streams. More details are available here: rainbow6.com/SiegeX-closed-beta.
Siege X will introduce a new permanent and evolving 6v6 mode Dual Front, a new map District, visual and gameplay enhancements, and loads of new features. Let's take a detailed look at everything new coming to the Rainbow Six Siege X.
Rainbow Six Siege X - New Game Mode: Dual Front
- 6v6 Mode: Players must secure three enemy sectors while defending their own across an all-new map called District.
- Curated Roster: For the first time, players can mix both Attackers and Defenders on the same team, choosing from a roster of 35 operators.
- Neutral Sector Assignments: Players can take on time-limited assignments in the Neutral Sector to earn rewards.
- Respawn and Repick: The ability to respawn and repick a new operator for tactical adjustments.
Rainbow Six Siege X - Visual and Gameplay Enhancements
- Enhanced Maps: Classic Siege maps like Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank, and Kafe will be visually enhanced with new lighting, shadows, and up to 4K textures.
- New Destructible Elements: Fire extinguishers, gas pipes, and metal detectors will offer more strategic opportunities.
- Improved Rappel Navigation: More fluid controls allowing players to run horizontally and jump around building corners.
- Audio Overhaul: Reworked audio propagation and reverberation for better intel gathering through audio cues.
Rainbow Six Siege X - Additional Features
- R6 ShieldGuard: A new anti-cheat system that unifies all existing anti-cheat initiatives and introduces new technologies to safeguard the game.
- Onboarding Experience: Refreshed tutorials and field training to help new players master the basics.
- Communication Wheel: A newly added communication wheel for easier communication with teammates.
- Updated Pick and Ban System: Allows teams to react and adapt to enemy strategies with simultaneous banning each round.
Watch Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X announcement trailer here: