TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Now Features Deadpool And Wolverine-Inspired Iterations

Hyderabad: Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has introduced two new variants to the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition. The new variants take visual inspirations from popular Marvel superhero characters - Deadpool and Wolverine. With the introduction of these new additions to the Raider Super Squad Edition, TVS aims to strengthen its connection with Gen Z by blending design with technology in the 125cc segment.

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition was first launched in August 2023, which took visual inspirations from Iron Man and Black Panther.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition: Price, availability, rivals

The latest TVS Raider Super Squad Edition featuring Deadpool and Wolverine is priced at Rs 99,465 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be made available at all TVS Motor Company dealerships throughout India starting this month (August 2025). In India, the new TVS Raider Super Squad Edition competes with other bikes such as Hero Xtreme 125R, Honda SP125, and Bajaj Pulsar N125.

TVS Raider Super Squad Wolverine Edition (Image Credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition: Design

In terms of design, the special edition versions of the Raider Super Squad Edition feature Deadpool and Wolverine graphics on the tank and other parts of the motorcycle. The Deadpool version comes in Black shade, while the Wolverine model is Nardo Grey in shade. Notably, the faces of the Marvel superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine are prominently visible on the tank of the motorcycle.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition: Features

The new Raider Super Squad Edition motorcycles now feature iGO Assist with Boost Mode and Glide Through Technology (GTT). The former feature allows riders a boost in acceleration, and the latter feature is designed to facilitate smoother handling during the ride. It provides a fully connected reverse LCD digital cluster, which offers over 85 connected features. This display allows riders to access ride data, receive navigation support, get alerts for calls and messages, and perform other functionalities.

The new TVS Raider Super Squad Edition will competes against Hero Xtreme 125R, Honda SP125, and Bajaj Pulsar N125 in India. (Image Credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition: Specifications

The new Raider Super Squad Edition comes equipped with a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine that provides a peak power output of 11.22 bhp and a peak torque of 11.3 Nm. It is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of suspension, the new Raider Super Squad Edition features telescopic forks at the front and monoshock suspension at the rear. The braking duties are done by a disc brake at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It rides on 17-inch wheels.