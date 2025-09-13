ETV Bharat / technology

TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company has silently launched a new special edition version of its popular and best-selling scooter, Jupiter 110, in India. The new TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition is currently positioned above the top-spec Disc SXC variant. It is priced at Rs 95,231 (ex-showroom, Telangana). It features an all-black finish with bronze badging, while retaining the same engine, dimensions, and features of the standard Jupiter 110. The special edition scooter also features LED lighting.

TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition: What’s new?

The Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition features an all-black exterior colour scheme that extends across its body panels and mechanical components. All badges present on the scooter, including the TVS logo and the model name, are finished in a bronze shade. Apart from these aesthetic changes, the Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition remains mechanically the same as its standard model.

TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition: Features

The special edition scooter retains the same feature list as the standard Jupiter 110, along with a few segment-first features as well. Present in the Stardust Black Edition as well, these features include an infinity light bar, a fully-digital coloured instrument cluster, emergency brake warning, follow me headlamp, front fuel filling, long seat, double helmet space, turn signal lamp, LED headlight, and Hazard lamp.