TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The new special edition TVS Jupiter 110 retains the same 113.3cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, CVTi, fuel injection engine.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company has silently launched a new special edition version of its popular and best-selling scooter, Jupiter 110, in India. The new TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition is currently positioned above the top-spec Disc SXC variant. It is priced at Rs 95,231 (ex-showroom, Telangana). It features an all-black finish with bronze badging, while retaining the same engine, dimensions, and features of the standard Jupiter 110. The special edition scooter also features LED lighting.
TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition: What’s new?
The Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition features an all-black exterior colour scheme that extends across its body panels and mechanical components. All badges present on the scooter, including the TVS logo and the model name, are finished in a bronze shade. Apart from these aesthetic changes, the Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition remains mechanically the same as its standard model.
TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition: Features
The special edition scooter retains the same feature list as the standard Jupiter 110, along with a few segment-first features as well. Present in the Stardust Black Edition as well, these features include an infinity light bar, a fully-digital coloured instrument cluster, emergency brake warning, follow me headlamp, front fuel filling, long seat, double helmet space, turn signal lamp, LED headlight, and Hazard lamp.
Along with this, it comes with TVS SmartXonnect connectivity, allowing users to receive vital information about their scooter. The TVS SmartXonnect includes navigation assist, voice assist, find my vehicle, Bluetooth connectivity, call & text notifications, and an average fuel economy indicator. Notably, the scooter comes with other features as well.
|Category
|Features
|Lighting & Display
|Infinity light bar, fully-digital coloured instrument cluster, LED headlight
|Safety Features
|Emergency brake warning, hazard lamp, follow-me headlamp
|Convenience Features
|Front fuel filling, long seat, double helmet space, turn signal lamp
|Connectivity
|TVS SmartXonnect
|SmartXonnect Functions
|Navigation assist, voice assist, find my vehicle, Bluetooth connectivity, call & text notifications, average fuel economy indicator
TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition: Specifications
The TVS Jupiter 110 Stardust Black Edition comes with the same 113.3cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, CVTi, fuel injection engine. It produces a peak power output of 7.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm (with assist) and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm (without assist). The engine is mated with a CVT automatic gearbox.
The Jupiter Stardust Black also retains the same dimensions as the standard Jupiter 110. It measures 1,848mm in length, 665mm in width, and 1,158mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,275mm. The ground clearance of the scooter stands at 163mm. The seat of the scooter measures 756mm in length and 770mm in height. It has a front leg space of 380mm.
The Stardust Black Edition features a telescopic hydraulic suspension at the front and a twin-tube emulsion shock absorber with three-step adjustability at the rear. The braking duties are managed by a 220mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake. It comes with bigger 12-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear.
|Category
|Details
|Engine Type
|113.3cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, CVTi, fuel-injected
|Power Output
|7.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm
|Torque Output
|9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm (with assist)
|9.2 Nm @ 5,000 rpm (without assist)
|Transmission
|CVT automatic gearbox
|Suspension (Front)
|Telescopic hydraulic
|Suspension (Rear)
|Twin-tube emulsion shock absorber (3-step adjustable)
|Brakes (Front)
|220mm disc brake
|Brakes (Rear)
|130mm drum brake
|Wheel Size
|12-inch alloy wheels (front and rear)
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|1,848mm x 665mm x 1,158mm
|Wheelbase
|1,275mm
|Ground Clearance
|163mm
|Seat Dimensions
|Length: 756mm
|Height: 770mm
|Front Leg Space
|380mm