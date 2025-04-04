TVS Apache Celebrates 20 Years With 60 Lakh Customers Worldwide

Hyderabad: TVS Motors has achieved a major milestone for its fastest-growing and premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. The brand has completed 20 years since the launch of its first Apache model and boasts over six million customers across global markets. The company introduced its first model, the Apache 150 in India in 2005, marking an entry of TVS into India's performance-oriented two-wheeler segment. The company catered to the growing demand for sportier bikes in India, offering features that were relatively new in the segment at the time.

TVS Apache: Global Presence

The TVS Apache was built on TVS's motorsport experience through its indigenous racing division, TVS Racing. This helped the brand develop a strong presence worldwide in over 60 countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Colombia, Mexico, and African regions such as Guinea. Recently, TVS has expanded its Apache brand into parts of Europe, including Italy.

TVS Apache: Innovative Features

The Apache has introduced several features over the years with its early entrants in the segment. Fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension, and a slipper clutch were the features that TVS had introduced in the affordable premium bike segment. Additionally, safety features like dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, and technological advancements like smartphone connectivity, cruise control, and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) have been incorporated across different Apache models.

TVS Apache: RTR and RR Platforms

The Apache motorcycles are available in two platforms-- Apache RTR and Apache RR. The former is built for street riding, while the latter is designed for track-focused performance. Notably, both platforms are developed by TVS Racing. Interestingly, Apache is the first Indian motorcycle model to offer a Build-To-Order customisation option, allowing buyers to personalise their motorcycles at the factory level.

TVS Apache: Community

TVS has also focused on building not just motorcycles but also a community of riders as well. The company hosts rides, events, and track day sessions across the world. TVS has built an AOG (Apache Owners Group), which includes over 300,000 riders.

