Truecaller Finally Works On iPhone: New Live Caller ID Makes iOS App As Efficient As Android

Hyderabad: Truecaller has finally launched a revamped Live Caller ID service for iPhone users, introducing the biggest-ever update for its iOS application. The new version claims to offer the same level of caller identification and spam-blocking abilities as it does on Android.

The platform with over 290 million Indian smartphone users says that its iOS app now has the ability to identify all types of calls, making it at par with Truecaller for Android.

"This is made possible by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed especially for apps like Truecaller to provide Live Caller ID in a privacy-preserving way," Truecaller explained in a press release. The company further said that the API uses state-of-the-art "homomorphic encryption" and Truecaller is the first in the world to deploy this at scale for Caller ID.

“We are excited to bring the full power of Truecaller to iPhone," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller said while highlighting the potential and growth in their iPhone user base. He said that the parity of their iOS app with Truecaller’s Android experience has been on top of their wishlist. "This update does that and more while preserving privacy for all calling activity,” Jhunjhunwala added.