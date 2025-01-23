Truecaller Finally Works On iPhone: New Live Caller ID Makes iOS App As Efficient As Android

Hyderabad: Truecaller has finally launched a revamped Live Caller ID service for iPhone users, introducing the biggest-ever update for its iOS application. The new version claims to offer the same level of caller identification and spam-blocking abilities as it does on Android.
The platform with over 290 million Indian smartphone users says that its iOS app now has the ability to identify all types of calls, making it at par with Truecaller for Android.
"This is made possible by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed especially for apps like Truecaller to provide Live Caller ID in a privacy-preserving way," Truecaller explained in a press release. The company further said that the API uses state-of-the-art "homomorphic encryption" and Truecaller is the first in the world to deploy this at scale for Caller ID.
“We are excited to bring the full power of Truecaller to iPhone," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller said while highlighting the potential and growth in their iPhone user base. He said that the parity of their iOS app with Truecaller’s Android experience has been on top of their wishlist. "This update does that and more while preserving privacy for all calling activity,” Jhunjhunwala added.
How to enable Caller ID on iOS with Truecaller
With Live Caller ID enabled for Truecaller on iOS, iPhone users can identify unknown callers in addition to spam calls and potential scams. The functionality is available in Truecaller version 14.0 or later and requires iOS 18.2 or later. Users need to follow the below-mentioned steps to activate the new functionality:
- Open iPhone Settings
- Go to Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification
- Enable all Truecaller switches
- Open the Truecaller app again to enable the Live Caller ID function
Notably, the feature is only available to Truecaller Premium users. Free users on iOS can only use ad-supported number search and caller ID of Verified Businesses.
Auto blocking of spam calls
The latest Truecaller update also includes the automatic blocking of spam calls for iOS users. Just like the new Caller ID, the spam-blocking feature will be available globally.
Truecaller claims to have improved the ability to search for previously identified calls, going as far back as 2,000 previous numbers in the Recents list in the Phone app.