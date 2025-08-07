Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: British Motorcycle company Triumph has launched the Triumph Thruxton 400 in India. The new motorcycle is based on the Triumph Speed 400 and features a cafe racer design with semi-fairing, inspired by the Triumph Thruxton 1200. With the launch of the Thruxton 400, it now joins the likes of other 400cc bikes made by the company, which include Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, Thruxton 400, and Scrambler XC.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Price, rivals

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is priced at Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four colours: Lava Red Gloss/Aluminium Silver, Phantom Black/Aluminium Silver, Metallic Racing Yellow/ Aluminium Silver, Pearl Metallic White/ Storm Grey.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 does not have a direct rival in India. But the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the closest competitor in terms of styling and intent. However, the GT 650 features a completely different engine configuration and price range, as it comes with a 647.95cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 3.52 lakh (all ex-showroom prices).

Triumph Thruxton 400 (Triumph)

Triumph Thruxton 400: Design

The new bike features a new retro-styled bullet fairing, which includes a round LED headlamp, a wide single-piece handle has been swapped with a clip-on handlebar with bar-end rear-view mirror. The fuel tank of the bike has been redesigned for a sharper look, and a rear cowl covering the pillion seat, which has been removed to carry on the cafe racer look. Apart from these rest of the design of the new Thruxton 400 remains identical to the Speed 400.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Features

In terms of features, the new motorcycle comes with an analogue speedometer with an integrated full-feature LCD display, ride-by-wire throttle, slip and assist clutch, switchable traction control, and USB-C charging port.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Specifications

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is powered by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC engine, which produces a peak power output of 41.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of dimensions, the Thruxton 400 is 775 mm wide, 1,110 mm high, with a wheelbase of 1,376 mm. It has a wet weight of 183 kg. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

It rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels at the front and rear. A 43mm upside-down big piston fork suspension is provided at the front, and a Gas monoshock RSU suspension at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a 300mm single disc brake at the front and a 230mm single disc brake at the rear.