'Tricolour On My Shoulder': Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Message Moves India

Hyderabad: India's Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second national astronaut to travel to space since 1984 and is on his way to become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. The Axiom Mission 4, a collaborative effort by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, launched at 12:01 PM IST from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Upon reaching zero gravity, Shubhanshu had a heart-warming message for his fellow countrymen, where he expressed deep pride and emotion, calling the space journey a historic milestone and a collective achievement.

"After 41 years, we’ve returned to space," Shubhanshu said. "It was an incredible journey... on my shoulder rests our Tricolour, reminding me that I am not alone—I carry all of you with me. This isn’t just the beginning of my personal journey—it is the beginning of India’s human space program."

"I want every citizen of our country to be a part of this journey; you should feel proud; your hearts should swell with pride; share in this excitement. Let’s come together and embark on this remarkable journey of India’s human spaceflight program," he added, finishing his message with "Jai Hind" and "Jai Bharat".

Watch Shubhanshu Shukla and crew take off (ETV Bharat via SpaceX/PTI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch of the Axiom Mission 4 and wished Shubhanshu Shukla and other astronauts success. "We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US," Modi said in a post on X. "The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is on the way to become the first Indian to go to the International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians."

President Droupadi Murmu added her congratulations, saying that Shubhanshu Shukla created a new milestone in space for India, making the whole nation excited and proud of an Indian’s journey into the stars.

"He and his fellow astronauts of Axiom Mission 4 from the US, Poland and Hungary prove the world is indeed one family – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. My best wishes for the success of this mission, which reflects the enduring partnership between NASA and ISRO," she said. "The wide-ranging experiments to be performed by the crew will lead to new frontiers of scientific studies and space exploration."

On this momentous occasion, Asha Shukla, mother of Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, said, “We cannot express this in words. We are not scared at all—we are happy and immensely proud.”

His father, Shambhunath Shukla, added, “His mission is scheduled to launch around 12 noon. We are eagerly waiting to witness it. Our blessings are with him, and we pray to God for the mission’s success. He is fully prepared. It feels wonderful to see all the posters displayed in his honour. He is bringing glory to Lucknow, to Uttar Pradesh, and to our entire nation. We are so proud of him.”

Shubhanshu’s sister, Nidhi Mishra, shared, “This is a proud moment not just for me, but for every Indian. Words fall short. I just want to say, ‘Shubhanshu, may your mission be successful, and may you return to us safely.’ I’m feeling hopeful and emotional, and I can’t wait to hug him again once he’s back.”

She added, “My brother always says there’s no substitute for hard work. Nothing comes easy in this world. What we’re witnessing today is the result of years of dedication and perseverance. I’m a little emotional for my brother right now.”

Along with Shubhanshu, the Ax-4 crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson of the USA, and mission specialists Tibor Kapu of Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. The mission is scheduled to dock around 4:30 PM IST on June 26, following which the crew will spend 14 days at the International Space Station.

(With agency inputs)