Trash To Treasure: AI-Powered Composting Device Converts Kitchen Waste Into Nutrient-Rich Soil For Plants

Bengaluru: Waste management is entering a new phase, driven by AI-powered home solutions that push innovation from policy to the kitchen. One such solution is ‘Chewie Max,’ an AI-powered home robot that decomposes wet kitchen and household waste into odour-free, regenerated soil—making households active partners in the circular economy. With a vision to address wet waste at the household level and provide a cleaner environment and society, Chewie Max produces a nutrient-rich recycled soil mix that can be used directly for home gardening or organic farming.

Compact enough to fit under a kitchen sink, Chewie operates on a 6-amp power supply with minimal water usage and can process up to 120 kg of wet waste per month. It also offers cloud-based insights into users’ food habits and carbon footprint. Developed by the Bengaluru-based B2C company Mankomb Technologies, this unique machine is priced at Rs 34,999.

Chewie Max automatically converts kitchen waste into soil (Mankomb)

"The primary issue with kitchen wet waste is its unpleasant odour, which inspired the idea for Chewie Max," said Mrudul Mudotholy, co-founder and CEO of Mankomb. He, along with Dinesh Babu Sukumar (co-founder and CMO of Mankomb) and Jawahar Arumugam (co-founder and CTO), was driven by Bengaluru’s persistent challenges with waste segregation and delayed collection.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Mrudul Mudotholy and Dinesh Babu Sukumar discussed the product and its features in detail.

"We don’t want to repeat the landfill situation of Bengaluru's Sarjapur in Mandoor, so we decided to create a solution—the Chewie Max system," Mudotholy said.

In picture: Mankomb team (Mankomb)

"While waste is essentially homogeneous, segregation remains a major challenge. Even when communities diligently segregate waste, it often gets mixed once it leaves the premises. Since mixed and segregated waste require different treatment methods, mixed waste typically ends up in landfills, while segregated waste can be processed into compostable material. This leads to inefficiencies and ultimately more waste ending up in landfills," he explained. "That’s why, through Chewie, we chose to focus on households first, rather than commercial establishments.”

How Chewie Max operates

Chewie Max, built on the VECA system (Vision, Environment Orchestration, Cloud, and over-the-air updates), features automatic dosing and self-care. Using on-device vision, it identifies greens, vegetable peels, food scraps, and proteins such as meat or bones, while flagging plastics, cutlery, fluids, and other dry or unwanted components. A shredder then breaks it down into smaller pieces, and sends it to a digestion chamber where it is converted and recycled into soil. The machine utilises artificial intelligence to make the process efficient, completing it within hours.

Mudotholy stated that in traditional methods, it was challenging to control the carbon-to-nitrogen ratio, resulting in leachate as the output. Leachate refers to the liquid that drains from decomposing waste, and it is one of the main reasons why composting units produce foul odours or stinks. Chewie Max works in controlled parameters and in real time, optimising the carbon–nitrogen ratio, dosing enzymes, and regulating oxygen, temperature, and moisture to ensure efficient, smell-free decomposition.

Mankomb plans to launch new Chewie variants in the future (Mankomb)

This is the key since improper balance is why public composting units stink from kilometres away. The automatic dosing feature of Chewie predicts heavy loads, adjusts cycles accordingly, clears jams, and self-cleans—eliminating the need for user maintenance. Since proteins are also present in the waste, the dosing system measures the required amount of enzymes needed to break them down. This operates in a fully automated manner, controlled by Chewie’s microcontrollers.

Discussing the technical hurdles faced during development, Dinesh Babu Sukumar explained, “Designing Chewie to be seamless and touch-free required advanced technology. However, user behaviour remains a challenge, as people are accustomed to simply dumping waste into a bucket, and India’s unique wet waste adds further complexity. Unlike conventional global systems, Chewie is tailored to fit Indian kitchens and waste patterns. What makes it unique is the application of AI in waste management, with the goal of creating practical, commercial solutions that use information more effectively.”