TRAI Issues Clarification On Voice-Only Plans And 90-Day Validity For Inactive SIMs

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently provided important clarifications regarding prepaid mobile services, focusing on inactive SIM card validity and voice-only recharge plans. These updates aim to enhance consumer affordability and convenience, especially for users who do not require data services.

90-Day Validity for Inactive SIMs: TCPR 6th Amendment

TRAI reaffirmed that under the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations (TCPR) 6th amendment, prepaid mobile connections cannot be deactivated for non-usage within a 90-day period, provided the consumer maintains a minimum balance of Rs 20 or less in their account. This amendment, introduced 11 years ago, ensures automatic number retention for inactive connections as long as the required balance is maintained.

In a recent statement, TRAI clarified that this provision is long-standing and not a new guideline. It emphasised the importance of maintaining even a minimal balance to avoid service disruption, providing much-needed assurance to prepaid users, particularly those in rural and low-income segments.

As per TCPR (6th amendment), no mobile connection of a prepaid consumer is deactivated for non-usage for a minimum period of ninety days if an amount exceeding twenty rupees or such lesser amount is available in the account of such consumer. This amendment is 11 years old regarding non-deactivation of connection/ automatic number retention in case of non-usage provided a minimum balance is maintained.

The regulator also highlighted that users who fail to maintain the required balance will first be given a 15-day grace period to recharge before their SIM is deactivated. However, if deactivated, consumers risk losing access to incoming calls and OTPs, and their number may be reassigned to a new user.

Voice-Only Recharge Plans: Tailored for Consumer Needs

In a significant move to provide more flexibility, TRAI has mandated that telecom operators offer recharge vouchers exclusively for voice calls and SMS services. This initiative ensures that consumers who do not require data services are not compelled to pay for bundled data plans.

TRAI noted that while some telecom providers had introduced voice and SMS-only packs in the past, these were withdrawn shortly after launch due to non-compliance with regulatory review requirements. To address this issue, the authority has now mandated that all such new packs be reported to TRAI within seven working days of their launch. Additionally, these vouchers will be reviewed to ensure they align with existing regulatory provisions before being made available to the public.

This move is expected to benefit specific user groups such as the elderly, feature phone users, and consumers in rural areas, who primarily rely on basic voice and messaging services. By allowing them to pay only for the services they require, TRAI aims to reduce their financial burden, especially following tariff hikes in recent years.

Recent Developments: New Voice Plans from Telecom Operators

Following TRAI’s directive, major telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have launched new voice-only prepaid plans. Jio, for instance, introduced a ₹458 plan with 84 days of validity and a ₹1,958 annual plan. Both plans offer unlimited voice calling, free SMS, and complimentary access to Jio apps but exclude mobile data.

Meanwhile, Airtel revised its existing voice plans, reducing the prices of its annual and quarterly packages by ₹40-70. These adjustments reflect telecom operators’ efforts to align with TRAI’s mandate and cater to consumer demands for cost-effective options.

Ensuring Compliance and Affordability

TRAI’s dual focus on preventing unnecessary deactivation of SIM cards and offering affordable, unbundled service options underscores its commitment to consumer welfare. The clarification on the TCPR amendment ensures that users retain access to their mobile numbers with minimal financial requirements, while the introduction of voice-only vouchers empowers consumers to choose services tailored to their specific needs.

As telecom operators roll out these new plans and adhere to regulatory guidelines, TRAI’s measures are poised to make mobile connectivity more inclusive and affordable across India.

