ETV Bharat / technology

Traffic Infratech Expo: Tech-Enabled Bike Interceptor Can Detect Violations and Issue Challans On the Move

New Delhi: Traffic interceptors are vehicles equipped with technologies like radar and cameras that can detect and automatically issue e-challans for traffic violations. Traditionally, cars serve as interceptor vehicles, but the technology can be mounted on specialised police bikes to assist officers in real-time enforcement.

At the Traffic Infratech Expo, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, a new tech-enabled bike interceptor was unveiled, which can detect traffic violations from multiple angles using its cameras and issue challans while patrolling. The bike can also work as a remote monitoring system while on standby.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Shivya Karthikeya, a representative of the company behind the bike interceptor, said, "Our goal is to ensure road safety. Achieving this is only possible when everyone adheres to traffic regulations. That’s precisely why we developed this bike interceptor."