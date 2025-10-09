Traffic Infratech Expo: Tech-Enabled Bike Interceptor Can Detect Violations and Issue Challans On the Move
A new bike interceptor equipped with cameras and radar was showcased in Delhi to automate traffic violation detection and enhance road safety enforcement.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Traffic interceptors are vehicles equipped with technologies like radar and cameras that can detect and automatically issue e-challans for traffic violations. Traditionally, cars serve as interceptor vehicles, but the technology can be mounted on specialised police bikes to assist officers in real-time enforcement.
At the Traffic Infratech Expo, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, a new tech-enabled bike interceptor was unveiled, which can detect traffic violations from multiple angles using its cameras and issue challans while patrolling. The bike can also work as a remote monitoring system while on standby.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Shivya Karthikeya, a representative of the company behind the bike interceptor, said, "Our goal is to ensure road safety. Achieving this is only possible when everyone adheres to traffic regulations. That’s precisely why we developed this bike interceptor."
"Traffic congestion is a widespread issue in Delhi and other major cities across India. People often violate traffic rules in their haste, especially during commutes to work," she said, while highlighting that some people only obey traffic rules in front of cameras or traffic police. Karthikeya suggested that the bike interceptor could encourage consistent rule-following, as drivers would no longer be able to predict where enforcement is taking place.
The bike interceptor is designed to issue challans efficiently, minimising the need for additional manpower. It comes equipped with a built-in data storage system. The interceptor captures violations and transmits photographic evidence to the traffic control room. In addition to hosting advanced technology, the interceptor also includes a dedicated battery to let the on-duty police officer charge their mobile device.
"Even when stationary, the interceptor functions effectively," Karthikeya said. "Challans are issued via the NIC (National Informatics Centre) server and sent directly to the offender’s mobile phone. Moreover, the interceptor can monitor traffic violations even while parked."
Previously, traffic police relied primarily on four-wheeled interceptors, which are limited in number. The cameras on older four-wheeled interceptors lack the efficiency of newer models. Meanwhile, the installation cost of the bike interceptor system ranges from four to five lakh rupees.
Mangala Chandran, organiser of the Traffic Infratech Expo, remarked, "Our mission is to empower traffic police with cutting-edge technology to enhance road safety. By hosting this annual expo, we unite developers and end-users of emerging technologies on a single platform."
