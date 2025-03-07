Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Toyota Hilux Black Edition in India. The lifestyle pickup truck is priced at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hilux Black Edition features several cosmetic upgrades without any mechanical changes. The pickup truck was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. Notably, the Hilux is one of the most popular pickup trucks available in Indian and global markets. With its Black Edition, the vehicle will have a bolder, more aggressive, and more muscular road presence.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition: What's New?

The exterior and interior of the Black edition Hilux come with an all-blacked-out theme. On the outside, elements such as the front radiator grille, bumper, fender garnish, fuel-lid garnish, ORVM covers, door handles, and alloy wheels with the hubs are all finished in black. Meanwhile, the interior layout and theme of the Black edition Hilux are similar to the regular variants.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Price and Rivals

The Black Edition Toyota Hilux is priced at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, there are very few customers for the lifestyle pickup segment. With models such as the Isuzu D-Max, and Isuzu V-Cross, Isuzu is the only company currently present to rival the Toyota Hilux Black Edition. It is likely that Mahindra Auto can launch its Global Pik Up in India which was first showcased in South Africa in 2023.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Specifications and Features

The lifestyle pickup truck comes equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-way powered seat, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, push start/stop button, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control, and more. For safety, the vehicle comes with 7 airbags, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), traction control, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition is powered by a 2.8L, inline 4-cylinder, BSVI diesel engine, that generates a power output of 201.2 bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm with the automatic transmission. With the manual transmission, the torque of the vehicle decreases to 420 Nm. It also includes a 4x4 powertrain and an Electronic Differential Lock with an Automatic Limited Slip differential.