Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 (MT) Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 (MT) in India. The SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 46.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It is Rs 3.73 lakh more affordable than the existing Fortuner 4X4 AT trim. The new Fortuner Legender 4X4 (MT) sits between the Toyota Fortuner 4X4 (AT) and the Fortuner GR-S lineup.

Notably, the new Legender 4X4 (MT) is the only manual option available in the 4WD (or 4X4) configuration, whereas the RWD setup is available only with an automatic transmission. The bookings for the new Legender 4X4 (MT) are open; interested customers can book the vehicle online via the company's official website or visit their nearest Toyota dealership.

Toyota Legender 4X4 (MT): What's New?

Visually and mechanically, the new Toyota Legender 4X4 (MT) remains the same. The main highlight of this new variant is that it features a 6-speed manual transmission for full control and driving engagement. Moreover, the SUV includes a Catamaran-inspired sleek piano-black front grille and signature waterfall-like LED headlights. It is available in a dual-tone Pearl White shade with a Black roof.

Toyota Legender 4X4 (MT): Features

The new variant sports the same feature list as the Fortuner Legender lineup. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen, an analogue instrument cluster with MID (Multi-Information Display), an 11-speaker JBL audio system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control (dual A/C) with rear cooler, powered and ventilated front seats, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, cruise control, and more.

The safety suite of the new variant includes 7 airbags, a VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, HAC (Hill Assist Control), and an auto-dimming IRVM (Inside Rearview Mirror).

Toyota Legender 4X4 (MT): Specifications

The Toyota Legender 4X4 (MT) retains the same engine but produces 80 Nm less torque compared to the automatic trim, which is available in the RWD configuration. The SUV comes with a 2.8L, 16-valve DOHC, inline 4-cylinder diesel engine. It produces a power output of 201.2 bhp and torque of 420 Nm, paired with a manual transmission.