India To Witness Total Lunar Eclipse On Sep 7: Scientist Explains Moon's Red Glow And Its Significance

Bengaluru: On Sunday night, September 7, 2025, India will witness a spectacular natural phenomenon—a total lunar eclipse—which can be safely viewed with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes exactly between the Sun and the Moon. The shadow of the Earth then falls on the Moon, eclipsing it for some time.

This event will be visible from all parts of India, which is relatively rare. The previous total lunar eclipse widely visible from India occurred in 2018, and the next one will be seen only on December 31, 2028.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Scientist-E and Section Head at IIA-SCOPE, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, gave detailed insights into the upcoming lunar eclipse, explaining how lunar eclipses occur, their timing, and why this one is special, including scientific explanations for the red hue and how the colour gives information about Earth's atmosphere.

How lunar eclipses occur

When the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow, it moves through two distinct regions:

Penumbra – the outer, fainter part of the shadow

Umbra – the inner, darker part of the shadow

The Moon first enters the penumbra, then the umbra, and finally emerges from them in reverse order.

In the penumbra, the dimming of the Moon is very slight and often hard to notice, whereas in the umbra, Earth’s dark shadow covers the Moon, making it appear dramatically different.

Time to witness the lunar eclipse on September 7

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 8:58 PM. Since the dimming of the Moon will be less than 10 per cent, it will be difficult to notice this phase with the naked eye. The actual partial eclipse, when the Moon enters Earth’s umbra (the darker central shadow), will begin at 9:57 PM. It will take about an hour for the Moon to move fully into the umbra, reaching complete immersion at 11:01 PM.

Lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon (ETV Bharat creative)

The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:01 PM and will last for about 82 minutes, as the Moon crosses from one edge of the umbra to the other. The total phase will end at 12:22 AM, after which the Moon will start to emerge from the umbra. It will enter the penumbral phase (the faint outer shadow) at 1:26 AM, which will conclude at 2:25 AM.

What makes this eclipse unusual

Ramanujam said, “During totality (when the Moon is entirely inside the umbra), we might expect the Moon to disappear completely. Instead, it usually glows a deep red or copper colour. The exact shade varies from one total lunar eclipse to another.”