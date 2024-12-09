Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 For Mobile Gaming From Nothing, OnePlus, Redmi, And More

Hyderabad: For the past few years, smartphones have emerged as alternative gaming devices, allowing people to enjoy games on the go. With the advancement of consumer technology, now you don't even need to pay a premium to get a decent mobile gaming experience. We are compiling a list of budget-friendly smartphones under Rs 20,000 that can handle most mobile games without draining your wallet.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 for mobile gaming

1) Nothing Phone (2a) comes powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, which is more than capable enough to handle games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Call of Duty Mobile, Diablo, and more. The device is being sold on the e-commerce site Flipkart for Rs 23,999, but you can utilise bank offers to bring the price down to Rs 20,999 and other available offers to get it under Rs 20,000. Other highlights of the phone include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, a 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

2) OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is also a decent option for mobile gaming as it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The device is currently listed at Rs 17,999 on Amazon, and you can buy it for Rs 16,999 with the help of a bank discount. Other highlights of the phone include a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Sony LYT-600 primary camera sensor, and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

3) iQOO Z9 comes with a 4nm Dimensity 7200 chipset from MediaTek in addition to various game-centric features, making it an efficient mobile gaming device. The phone is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 18,499, but consumers can buy it for an effective price of Rs 16,999 with the help of a bank discount. The smartphone also comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 44W fast charging.

4) Moto Edge 50 Neo draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, making it eligible to play most mobile games. The phone is listed at Rs 21,999 on the e-commerce website Flipkart. However, you can buy it for an effective price of Rs 19,999 with the help of bank offers. Another highlight of the phone is its triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

5) Redmi Note 13 Pro is also capable of playing graphics-heavy battle royale mobile games, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The device is being sold in India for Rs 18,679 on Amazon, but consumers can get it for an effective price of Rs 16,679 with the help of a bank discount. Another highlight of the device includes a 1.5K 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.