Top 30 Online Learning Websites To Master New Skills In 2024

Hyderabad: Nowadays many people are eager to learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Science, health, education, history et al. They want to learn many courses online. Some of such websites offer free classes. While you have to pay for some other websites. A professional certificate is also provided. Let us know about such best 30 online learning sites.

Academic Earth

Academic Earth provides information on free online courses from some of the world's leading universities and colleges. This learning site was started in 2009 and is still running successfully. This site has courses on many subjects. You can type the name of the university you want and learn the courses offered by them.

Alison Learning Paths

Alison's Learning Paths offers free online courses created by experts in a variety of fields. Courses like marketing, health, science and technology can be studied.

Better Explained

Better Explained Learning site works for those who want to learn maths. Online classes are free. If you want PDFs of textbooks, video lessons, quizzes etc you will need to purchase them.

Canvas Network

Canvas Network offers professional development courses for educators. Courses can be done in multiple languages. It is useful for teachers.

Carnegie Mellon Open Learning Initiative

Carnegie Mellon University in America offers professional development courses, along with business management, computer programming and chemistry. You can learn some courses for free on this learning site.

Codecademy

Codecademy is useful for those opting for a freelance career. One can learn many computer courses, including Python and Ruby.

Coursera

Coursera is a learning site that can help you earn an online degree from any recognised university.

Drawspace

Drawspace learning site is very useful for those who want to learn drawing and painting. This site is very useful for those who want to become an artist.

EdX

EdX is an online learning platform jointly established by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Courses can be done in subjects like Computer Science, Engineering, Psychology, Writing, Electronics, Biology and Marketing.

Future Learn

The Future Learn site offers online courses from over 260 top universities such as the University of Glasgow and King's College. Courses like copywriting, AI, Biochemistry and personality development can be done.

General Assembly

General Assembly is good for those who want to pursue courses in design, business and technology.

GFCGlobal

GFC Global has been conducting free classes on Finance, Freelance Work, Internet and Computer Skills for the past 20 years.

Hack Design

Hack design works for those who choose design as a career.

Harvard Online Courses

For those interested in business development, science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, Harvard University makes these course materials available online.

HTML Dog

This site is very useful for those who want to learn languages ​​like HTML, CSS and Java Script, which are required to build a website.

Instructables

On this learning site, you can learn courses related to engineering and electronics.

Iversity

This university has partnered with European and international universities. Classes related to the software can be accessed for free.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a non-profit online platform. Provides free videos and material related to mathematics, science, economics and computer programming.

LifeHack

Life Hack offers a course related to hacking. Provides free books and classes.

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning provides career guidance on computer programming.

MasterClass

Masterclass gives access to over 180 individual courses. You can listen to the classes online. The material can be downloaded in the Master Class app. One can learn about cooking, science, health, food etc. The access fee of this app starts from 10 dollars per month.

MIT OpenCourseWare

Online versions of books written by eminent teachers are available in it. Undergraduate in Business, Fine Arts, Mathematics, Science and Teaching.

Open Culture

Open Culture offers about 1,700 online education courses from leading universities for free.

Open Yale Courses

Biology, Physics and Political Science can be learned through courses offered by Open Yale University.

Thinkful

Thinkful is useful for those who want to learn courses like software engineering, and data analytics. This includes full-time courses with a duration of more than five months. The tuition fee for various courses starts from 8500 dollars.

Skillcrush

Things like digital marketing and HTML coding can be learned through Skill Crush.

Stanford Engineering Everywhere

Stanford Engineering Everywhere offers classes at no charge. One can study engineering and AI courses.

Udacity

Data Science, AI and Cloud Computing can be learned at Udacity. Udacity fees start at $399 per month.

Udemy

Many types of courses like business, MSXL, content writing and software can be learned on Udemy. Udemy charges fees for these courses, which are in the form of video lessons.

