TN Launches Pilot AI, Robotics Programme In Govt Schools

In Coimbatore district alone, 85 government schools have been included in the first phase. ( Image Credit: X/@tnschoolsedu )

Chennai: Exposure to Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and digital tools is no longer confined to private schools. In a significant step towards bridging the technological divide, the Tamil Nadu government has rolled out a pilot programme this academic year to train government school students in AI applications, coding and interactive online tools.

The initiative, titled Tamil Nadu Schools Programme for AI, Robotics and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN SPARK), is currently being implemented for Classes 6 to 9. It aims to create a tech-savvy generation that can keep pace with emerging trends irrespective of socio-economic background.

In Coimbatore district alone, 85 government schools have been included in the first phase. These comprise 78 middle schools, four high schools and three higher secondary schools. Dedicated bilingual textbooks in English and Tamil have been prepared for the new curriculum, and trained mathematics and science teachers are handling the sessions. Each school has allocated one or two periods a week for TN SPARK classes. Around 880 hi-tech lab computers are being used to deliver the programme.