Revolutionising India’s Skies: Three DiS And SAMEER Forge Key Aviation Tech Partnership

New Delhi: In a significant step toward advancing India’s aviation sector and achieving self-reliance in critical technologies, Three D Integrated Solutions Ltd. (Three DiS) and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) have entered into a strategic partnership. This collaboration, aimed at addressing challenges in airport navigation, communication systems, and security technologies, aligns with the Centre's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Nandy Bhatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Three DiS, and Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER. Senior officials, including Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), attended the event alongside representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Catalyzed by the MANTHAN Platform
The collaboration was facilitated by the MANTHAN Platform, an initiative launched in 2022 to encourage partnerships in science, technology, and innovation. Prof. Sood emphasised MANTHAN’s role in nurturing collaborations between industries, research institutions, and other stakeholders, stating, "The Manthan initiative has catalysed this unique collaboration between a government-funded R&D organisation and an industry leader. I urge the consortium to develop solutions in a time-bound manner to meet the nation’s requirements."
Indigenous Solutions for National Needs
The partnership aims to develop cutting-edge, indigenous technologies for airport navigation and communication. Nandy Bhatia highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "India is a strategic market for the aviation industry, playing a critical role in global innovation and technology expansion. This partnership will fulfill the needs of indigenous design, development, and manufacturing, while exploring new avenues for projects of national importance."
Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao called this partnership a milestone in boosting self-reliance. "This collaboration will enhance India’s capabilities in developing secure, reliable, and home-grown technologies tailored for Indian airports. There is also a pressing need to create an ecosystem for international certification of these systems," he said.
Government’s Support for Innovation
S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, commended the initiative, noting its alignment with the government’s objectives. "This effort will result in the development of indigenous technologies and products of international standards in airport navigation and surveillance. The inclusion of AAI from the beginning ensures that the solutions meet user requirements effectively," Krishnan said.
Impact on Aviation and Beyond
SAMEER, an R&D institution under MeitY, has played a crucial role in delivering advanced solutions for mission-critical programs. Its focus on RF and microwave systems, combined with its societal and economic impact, makes it a vital partner in this endeavor.