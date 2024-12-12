ETV Bharat / technology

Revolutionising India’s Skies: Three DiS And SAMEER Forge Key Aviation Tech Partnership

An MoU was signed today between SAMEER and Three D Integrated Solution Limited in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a significant step toward advancing India’s aviation sector and achieving self-reliance in critical technologies, Three D Integrated Solutions Ltd. (Three DiS) and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) have entered into a strategic partnership. This collaboration, aimed at addressing challenges in airport navigation, communication systems, and security technologies, aligns with the Centre's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Nandy Bhatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Three DiS, and Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER. Senior officials, including Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), attended the event alongside representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Catalyzed by the MANTHAN Platform

The collaboration was facilitated by the MANTHAN Platform, an initiative launched in 2022 to encourage partnerships in science, technology, and innovation. Prof. Sood emphasised MANTHAN’s role in nurturing collaborations between industries, research institutions, and other stakeholders, stating, "The Manthan initiative has catalysed this unique collaboration between a government-funded R&D organisation and an industry leader. I urge the consortium to develop solutions in a time-bound manner to meet the nation’s requirements."

Indigenous Solutions for National Needs

The partnership aims to develop cutting-edge, indigenous technologies for airport navigation and communication. Nandy Bhatia highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "India is a strategic market for the aviation industry, playing a critical role in global innovation and technology expansion. This partnership will fulfill the needs of indigenous design, development, and manufacturing, while exploring new avenues for projects of national importance."