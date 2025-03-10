ETV Bharat / technology

Thousands Of X Users Report Service Disruption Globally

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X suffered a service disruption on Monday with thousands of users globally reporting issues more than once.

According to Downdetector, the interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3:30 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users and surged once again around 7:30 pm as 1,500 reports were received on the outage tracking website.

Downdetector showed that reports subsided after a while. The services appear to be returning to normalcy. Globally, the extent of impact was more severe (20,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the UK - as per reports).