Thousands Of X Users Report Service Disruption Globally

The interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3:30 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users.

Thousands Of X Users Report Service Disruption Globally
By PTI

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 9:50 PM IST

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X suffered a service disruption on Monday with thousands of users globally reporting issues more than once.

According to Downdetector, the interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3:30 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users and surged once again around 7:30 pm as 1,500 reports were received on the outage tracking website.

Downdetector showed that reports subsided after a while. The services appear to be returning to normalcy. Globally, the extent of impact was more severe (20,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the UK - as per reports).

According to Downdetector, nearly 53 per cent of problems were related to the website, 41 per cent to the app and 6 per cent had to do with server connection problems.

During the disruption, users were unable to refresh the feed, upload posts, and saw the message "Something went wrong, try reloading".

