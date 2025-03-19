ETV Bharat / technology

The Will Of Will'more And Will'iams: Space, Grit, And Triumph - The Epic Journey Of Two NASA Astronauts

Hyderabad: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore found themselves stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) when their ride -- Boeing Starliner -- was deemed unsafe for the return journey due to technical issues. The veteran duo spent over nine months in space on a mission, which was supposed to last only about a week.

The two astronauts, uncertain about their return, became full-fledged members of the crew at the ISS as they conducted numerous scientific experiments, performed maintenance tasks, and participated in spacewalks. Together, they completed 4,577 orbits around Earth, covering a distance of around 195 million kilometres.

Sunita Williams even set a record for the most time spent spacewalking by a female astronaut, accumulating 62 hours over nine spacewalks. She now holds the fourth position on the list of astronauts with the most cumulative spacewalk time. Williams also became the station commander three months into her stay at the ISS and continued to hold the position until earlier this month.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore spent a total of 286 days at the ISS during this visit, which is beyond the six-month ISS rotation. This made it the sixth-longest US space mission. Additionally, it made the total time spent in space for Williams 608 days, whereas Wilmore now has spent a total of 464 days in microgravity.

Living in microgravity for an extended period can lead to significant changes in the human body, including muscle atrophy, bone density loss, balance and coordination issues, cardiovascular changes, and fluid redistribution. To counter these issues, astronauts are required to follow a strict routine of exercise and diet, while also taking care of their daily responsibilities at the ISS.

The mission highlights the resilience and adaptability of the NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, as well as that of their families. As their short trip to ISS turned into a long stay, the duo received international attention and kept wondering about their return.

While there have been several astronauts in history who spent more time than the Starliner duo in space -- such as Valeri Polyyakov (438 days) and Sergey Avdeev (379 days) -- almost none had to face this kind of uncertainty over their return.

Strategy to bring Williams and Wilmore back

When NASA deemed Starliner unsafe for the return journey, it planned to bring Williams and Wilmore back as part of the Crew-9 team. The duo arrived at the ISS in June 2024, and the unmanned Boeing capsule returned to Earth in September 2024. In the same month, the Crew-9 mission was launched. NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexandr Gorbunov arrived at the ISS with two empty seats reserved for the stranded astronauts.