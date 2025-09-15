ETV Bharat / technology

The US Says A Deal Has Been Reached On TikTok, But Details Are Sparse

Washington: A framework deal has been reached for the ownership of popular social video platform TikTok, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after weekend trade talks between the U.S. and China in Spain.

Bessent said in a press conference after the latest round of trade talks between the worlds top two economies concluded in Madrid that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping would speak on Friday to possibly finalize the deal.

Bessent said that the objective of the framework deal on the social media platform would be to switch to US ownership. Bessent said that Trump and Xi would speak on Friday to complete the deal.

"We are not going to talk about the commercial terms of the deal," Bessent said. "It's between two private parties. But the commercial terms have been agreed upon."

Chinese officials have yet to confirm Bessent's statement and were not present at the press conference.

The meeting in Madrid is the fourth round of trade talks between United States and Chinese officials since Trump launched a tariff war on Chinese goods in April. Now, the two governments are planning for a possible summit between Trump and Xi, though nothing has been confirmed. Analysts say there are possible trade bumps that could delay the visit.

During Joe Biden's Democratic presidency, Congress and the White House used national security grounds to approve a U.S. ban on TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, sold its controlling stake.

Trump has repeatedly extended the deadline for shutting down TikTok, even though the law allows for just one 90-day reprieve, and only if there's a deal on the table and a formal notification to Congress. The current extension expires on Sept. 17, two days before Trump and Xi are scheduled to discuss the final details of the framework deal. Although Trump hasn't addressed the forthcoming deadline directly, he has claimed that he can delay the ban indefinitely.