The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

While I find myself sitting in the second category and would pick The Lost Crown in any and all aspects, I still mark The Rogue as a worthwhile game, especially if you are looking for a quick entertainer that is super fluid and looks exceptionally good, irrespective of the platform (pun intended).

If you found The Lost Crown a bit too challenging, The Rogue will be just right up your alley. However, if you found the previous game perfect, the new game might look too conventional and forgetful.

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: As someone who only knew Prince of Persia from The Sands of Time (2003) as an action-adventure title, Ubisoft's 2D Metroidvania platformer The Lost Crown (2024) introduced me to the roots of the series, and I couldn't escape the charm of it. The Rogue Prince of Persia follows suit, but with roguelite elements, which make it distinctly different from last year's title.

Developed by Dead Cells developer Evil Empire and published by Ubisoft, the 2D side-scrolling platformer game in the Prince of Persia series was released in August 2025 for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, following an early access last year. It is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year.

Screengrab: The Rogue Prince of Persia (Ubisoft)

The Rogue Prince of Persia follows an unnamed Prince, who—in a classic Prince of Persia fashion—has the power to return by death (just like our beloved Natsuki Subaru from Re:Zero), integrating the respawning nature of video game characters with the title narrative that deals with the cycle of death and rebirth. However, the game actually doesn't dive deep or have layers (pun intended, again). It won't blow you away or make you keep thinking about the title after you put down the controller. It is a plain, simple, and quick fun machine that keeps you entertained, easily pushing you towards the end of the game, courtesy of its visuals and action.

Screengrab: The Rogue Prince of Persia (Ubisoft)

The Rogue features an art style that looks straight out of a comic book. Everything from characters to the environment looks polished and visually appealing, especially in well-lit areas. It carries a different kind of energy than The Lost Crown, and it works in the game’s favour.

Screengrab: The Rogue Prince of Persia (Ubisoft)

When it comes to action, The Rogue offers a fluid blend of movement and combat. All the elements of parkour feel right at home with the Prince of Persia brand, where wallrun, intricate jumps, chain acrobatics, and quick reflexes are second nature to the protagonist. The combat is primarily slashing and kicking, combined with acrobatic movements to dodge attacks and get an edge over the enemy. The game also allows players to customise their build with different weapons and medallions that can offer a range of effects from stat boost to special powers.

Screengrab: The weapon selection screen in The Rogue Prince of Persia (Ubisoft)

All in all, the game is worth your time and is only long enough to let you enjoy it till the end. If only it had narrative depth and better-polished characters, The Rogue Prince of Persia could have been a memorable title—not just an entertaining one.

Screengrab: The Rogue Prince of Persia (Ubisoft)

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Evil Empire

Publisher: Ubisoft

Game reviewed on PlayStation 5; review code provided by the publisher