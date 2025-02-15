ETV Bharat / technology

Here's The Reason Why Instagram Is Testing Dislike Button On Post Comments

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the platform is testing a 'dislike' button to dislike or downvote comments.

Instagram Will Soon Allow You To Dislike Comments On Posts, Confirms Platform CEO
Instagram will soon release a 'Dislike' button. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Instagram and X/@alex193a)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed on Friday that the platform is testing a new 'dislike' button for comments. In a post on Threads, Mosseri said that the feature will allow users to dislike or downvote a comment, aiming to make the platform more welcoming and friendly.

Last month, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi spotted this update, which has now been officially acknowledged by the company. Notably, this dislike feature will be visible on both Feed posts and reels, enabling viewers to express their disapproval of certain comments.

"Some of you may have seen that we're testing a new button next to comments on Instagram. This gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about a particular comment," Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post.

He further explained that if a user hits the dislike button, their activity will not be notified to the comment's author, keeping their identity discreet. This means that if you tap the 'dislike' button, the comment's author will not know, and the comment will be pushed down if multiple users perform the same action. This will "help make comments more friendly on Instagram." Mosseri added.

The integration of this 'dislike' feature is expected to improve the quality of comment sections on Instagram. It will provide users with genuine reviews for both viewers and content creators.

This feature is expected to particularly help content creators by safeguarding them from negativity and cyberbullying. Downvoted comments could result in a cleaner comment section, aiding with mental health issues faced in cyberspace, especially among young people.

Also Read:

Hyderabad: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed on Friday that the platform is testing a new 'dislike' button for comments. In a post on Threads, Mosseri said that the feature will allow users to dislike or downvote a comment, aiming to make the platform more welcoming and friendly.

Last month, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi spotted this update, which has now been officially acknowledged by the company. Notably, this dislike feature will be visible on both Feed posts and reels, enabling viewers to express their disapproval of certain comments.

"Some of you may have seen that we're testing a new button next to comments on Instagram. This gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about a particular comment," Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post.

He further explained that if a user hits the dislike button, their activity will not be notified to the comment's author, keeping their identity discreet. This means that if you tap the 'dislike' button, the comment's author will not know, and the comment will be pushed down if multiple users perform the same action. This will "help make comments more friendly on Instagram." Mosseri added.

The integration of this 'dislike' feature is expected to improve the quality of comment sections on Instagram. It will provide users with genuine reviews for both viewers and content creators.

This feature is expected to particularly help content creators by safeguarding them from negativity and cyberbullying. Downvoted comments could result in a cleaner comment section, aiding with mental health issues faced in cyberspace, especially among young people.

Also Read:

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INSTAGRAM NEW FEATUREINSTAGRAM DISLIKE BUTTON BETAADAM MOSSERIALESSANDRO PALUZZIINSTAGRAM DISLIKE BUTTON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.