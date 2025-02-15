Here's The Reason Why Instagram Is Testing Dislike Button On Post Comments

Hyderabad: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed on Friday that the platform is testing a new 'dislike' button for comments. In a post on Threads, Mosseri said that the feature will allow users to dislike or downvote a comment, aiming to make the platform more welcoming and friendly.

Last month, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi spotted this update, which has now been officially acknowledged by the company. Notably, this dislike feature will be visible on both Feed posts and reels, enabling viewers to express their disapproval of certain comments.

"Some of you may have seen that we're testing a new button next to comments on Instagram. This gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about a particular comment," Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post.

He further explained that if a user hits the dislike button, their activity will not be notified to the comment's author, keeping their identity discreet. This means that if you tap the 'dislike' button, the comment's author will not know, and the comment will be pushed down if multiple users perform the same action. This will "help make comments more friendly on Instagram." Mosseri added.

The integration of this 'dislike' feature is expected to improve the quality of comment sections on Instagram. It will provide users with genuine reviews for both viewers and content creators.

This feature is expected to particularly help content creators by safeguarding them from negativity and cyberbullying. Downvoted comments could result in a cleaner comment section, aiding with mental health issues faced in cyberspace, especially among young people.

