Indonesia Bans iPhone 16: Here's The Reason Why

Hyderabad: Indonesia has imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, and use of the iPhone 16 in the country. Cautioning consumers against purchasing the device from abroad, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita announced that any of the latest models from Apple operating within the country would be considered illegal.

The list of banned devices also includes the Apple Watch Series 10 in addition to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The minister said that an iPhone 16 operating in the country would be considered an illegal device. Kartasasmita also encouraged people to report such instances.

The minister further explained that the device has not been granted the necessary International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification to operate in the country.

Currently, the iPhone 16 series is not listed on major e-commerce platforms in Indonesia, including Apple's official website. The absence of new iPhone models on these websites indicates that the restriction is already in place.