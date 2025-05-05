ETV Bharat / technology

The Reality Of Content Creator Earnings In India: Only A Handful Earn Handsome Income

Hyderabad: The latest report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals the harsh truth about the incomes of content creators in India. As per the report, there are around 20-25 lakh active creators in the country, out of which only 8 to 10 per cent are able to effectively monetise their content. The rest are either earning too little or nothing at all.

Interestingly, the BCG report—titled 'From Content to Commerce: Mapping India's Creator Economy'—claims that the direct revenues generated by the creator ecosystem are estimated at $20-25 billion (around Rs 1.6-2.1 lakh crores) and are anticipated to surge to $100-125 billion (around Rs 8.4-10.5 lakh crores) by the end of the decade. Still, the individual incomes showcase a stark gap.

As per the report, the majority of creators earn less than Rs 18,000 per month or just over Rs 2 lakh per annum. Smaller creators are reportedly earning around Rs 3.8 lakh per annum. In contrast, creators with a million-plus subscribers, strong engagement, and brand deals can earn over Rs 50,000 per month, but this tier is rare.

One of the major reasons behind this income gap is said to be oversupply. The report notes that there are millions of creators trying to build an audience, with only a few being able to convert it into a sustainable income.