The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day: Its History, Significance

Hyderabad: Every year on September 15, India celebrates the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day, which is a unique opportunity for the alumni to reconnect with each other.

The ITEC Programme was instituted on September 15, 1964. While conveying their decision to initiate the ITEC programme, the Cabinet noted that "a programme of technical and economic cooperation is essential for the development of our relations with the other developing countries on the basis of partnership and cooperation for mutual benefit. It would also be a concrete manifestation of our resolve to contribute to the evolution of world community based on the inter-dependence of all its members in the attainment of their common goal for promoting the social and economic well-being of their people." Since then, September 15 has been celebrated as ITEC Day.

History of ITEC Day

ITEC is driven by the priorities of partner countries with primary focus on capacity building needs of developing countries across the globe. Through the ITEC programme, India provides technical assistance, and training/capacity-building opportunities to partner countries in a range of fields including IT, banking, administration, and audit, among others. The training programmes cover both civilian and defence personnel.

About ITEC Day

In its journey nearing six decades, over 200,000 beneficiaries from more than 160 partner countries have taken advantage of various programmes offered by India under the ITEC programme. India offers around 14,000 scholarships every year, with the Centre bearing all the expenses related to international airfare, boarding and lodging in respect of the selected candidates.