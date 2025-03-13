AI Optimism Vs Reality: Indian Workforce Embraces AI, But Talent Shortage Looms

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence is transforming business approaches around the world, and India is heavily involved in this change. As with any significant shift, it brings both challenges and opportunities. Atlassian’s new report on team collaboration and productivity, along with Bain & Company’s research on the Indian AI talent market, highlights these contrasting aspects of the evolving landscape.

For Atlassian, AI aids collaboration across teams which translates into productivity gains. On the contrary, Bain and company suggest that that shift comes with a catch; the gap between talent supply and demand is growing, which can be damaging for AI development in the long run.

AI is helping collaborate team work more efficiently

Atlassian is one of the global leaders in team collaboration and productivity software. It published a report dubbed “The State of Teams 2025”, covering how AI transforms teamwork, iteratively collecting thoughts from 12000 knowledge workers from India, the US, and Australia alongside six European countries together with 200 executives of Fortune 500 companies. The report highlights the areas where artificial intelligence increases productivity, enhances team performance, facilitates communication, and clears information backlog.

AI’s effect on efficiency and work output quality

As per the report, an astonishing 92 per cent of professionals surveyed in India stated that AI would enhance the speed and quality of work delivered by their staff. Indian workers are adopting AI much faster than many in the world, taking advantage of the technology to simplify workflows and eliminate redundant work.

Key highlights from India are:

87 per cent of those surveyed agree that AI is enabling them to appear as more supportive colleagues.

91 per cent of knowledge workers claim they could use AI to find and organize information in a more effective manner.

51 per cent of knowledge workers feel they could perform more quickly if their colleagues utilized AI to a larger extent.

In aggregate, workers spend over 17 hours a week seeking data, which is one of the most significant drains on productivity.

Karnnika Seth, Advocate & Cyberlaw Expert at the Ministry of Defence, told ETV Bharat, "It is important to align AI-driven data processing with ethical compliance and globally accepted responsible AI practices. The significance of adherence to globally accepted AI audit and AI governance frameworks and standards for cybersecurity cannot be undermined."

"As most businesses are becoming cross-border, converging best practices and policies play a pivotal role in compliance. Digital data protection as per the regulatory landscape and as per jurisdictions where data may be processed needs to align as well. Technologies like encryption, blockchain, and anonymisation safeguard sensitive information and AI systems and tools incorporate it as per privacy by design protocols," she added.

She further said, "ISO 42001 is one such standard that promotes responsible use of AI. Intensive training on cybersecurity and applicable laws is much needed to install robust systems and policies within any organisation, be it privacy policy, terms of use, and policies to streamline compliance within internal operations."

Eliminating barriers to information sharing

One of the more significant gaps noted in the report was the lack of information flow across other departments of a business. Approximately 70 per cent of Indian respondents said their company's functions (marketing, sales, engineering, and product) mostly work as separate units, which hampers cooperation and fosters duplication.

A worrying 61 per cent of Indian professionals acknowledged that personnel in their teams sometimes work on the same activities without their knowledge which leads to squandering time and resources. Furthermore, 72 per cent of respondents believed that the biggest inefficiency in their work comes from their inability to find relevant information, resulting in the need to hold meetings with other colleagues to get the requisite information.

"Team silos are counterproductive because they assist some collaboration while at the same time exposing disorganisation and missed chances. It becomes impossible to meet targets or respond to shifts in the market without sufficient coordination," Molly Sands, Head of Teamwork Lab at Atlassian, said.

Atlassian's strategy to improve collaboration

To address these issues, Atlassian recommends a specific solution that adheres to its “System of Work” philosophy, which is as follows:

Align Work to Goals: Determine 3-5 team goals with success indicators that can be measured over time, and are set for review every quarter. Ensure AI-powered tools possess these goals so they can provide insights and reports on progress.

Plan and Track Work Together: Every project should start with a common understanding of problems, impacts, and relevant stakeholders to the project. Responsibilities should be assigned and criteria of what completion means should be defined.

Unleash Collective Knowledge: Asynchronous communication should be encouraged in addition to scannable updates that rely on AI. Scanning helps in marking important areas that require the attention of tech insights, thus minimising overreliance on meetings and repetitive work. The report stresses that organised information enables the AI to extract vital information, thus allowing the teams to get what they need at the right time.

The report indicates that AI excels when information is properly organised as it allows teams to find what is necessary precisely when it is needed. Atlassian views AI as a major factor towards improved productivity and increased openness within companies.

The AI talent shortage doesn’t bode well

While Bain & Company has done encouraging research regarding AI's potential, their research is balanced because the demand for AI professionals is far higher than the supply, which might lead to a widening gap in the workforce needed to fully utilise AI capabilities. India’s AI boom is great, but the talent deficit is alarming.

Bain predicts that job opportunities in India’s AI industry will grow phenomenally, with an estimate of more than 2.3 million jobs available by the year 2027. On the contrary, the talent supply is estimated at a mere 1.2 million, leaving a staggering deficit of over 1 million skilled personnel. Such a situation is both a problem and a chance for India:

Since 2019, there has been a 21 per cent yearly increase in demand for skills related to artificial intelligence.

AI experts’ salaries have also increased at a yearly rate of 11 per cent during the same time.

44 per cent of executive decision-makers claim that they are unable to implement AI solutions due to a lack of available personnel trained in AI within the organization.

Sarah Elk, Americas head of AI, Insights, and Solutions at Bain, warned that "AI is at the forefront of corporate transformation, but without the right talent, businesses will struggle to move from ambition to implementation".

Closing the gap in AI talent

Bain’s findings stress that businesses have the most pressing appeal of all-- The AI talent gap. Some of the key strategies proposed include the following:

Reskilling and Upskilling: It is important for firms to provide existing employees with training programs that enable them to acquire machine learning, data analysis, and natural language processing skills.

Companies should expand their search for AI specialists outside the country’s borders. Establishment of AI Talent Pipelines: Creating steady supply channels of AI competence through collaboration with universities and technical colleges.

Creating steady supply channels of AI competence through collaboration with universities and technical colleges. Educational Programs on AI within the Organisation: Training employees on the capabilities of AI and how they can be employed gaps helps promote better acceptance of AI tools.

Can India find the sweet spot?

These contrasting perspectives from Atlassian and Bain highlight the challenges within India’s AI narrative. Many changes are underway, including how teams work collaboratively. However, productivity is less impacted, as the buzz around AI often lacks direct integration into processes. This challenge is balanced by an equally intimidating aspect-- the lack of qualified personnel in AI.