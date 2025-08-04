The End Of Google URL Shortener: Why Is Google Killing Goo.gl? The Full Story

Hyderabad: In July 2024, Alphabet-owned Google announced that the Google URL shortener links (Goo.gl) would be completely shut down, as the tech giant ends support on August 25, 2025. However, as a response to user feedback, Google revised its announcement and planned to preserve actively used Goo.gl links.

In a blog post, Google mentioned that Goo.gl links are embedded in many documents, videos, posts, and more. The company also stated that it appreciates the input received. So, before knowing why Google planned to retire Goo.gl links, let us first know what they are.

What are Goo.gl links?

The Goo.gl links are shortened URLs created by Google's URL Shortener service, which enables users to take long, cumbersome URLs and shorten or condense them into short, manageable links. The Goo.gl links would begin with "https://goo.gl/", making them easier to share on various platforms with character limits, such as social media platforms.

Features of Goo.gl links

Quick features: It offered basic analytics features such as click counts, traffic sources, and platforms used to open the link. A QR code generation for the shortened links was also provided.

Security: These links included automatic spam detection to prevent malicious use, such as phishing.

Why Google planned to retire Goo.gl links?

Decreased usage: The main reason why Google planned to discontinue Goo.gl links is their decreased usage. In a blog post, the tech giant mentioned that these existing URLs saw less traffic over the years, with 99 per cent of the Goo.gl links being inactive.

Shift in content discovery: As time went by, the way people accessed content changed; more and more people shifted from desktop webpages to mobile apps and websites.

Built-in link sharing capability: As more and more mobile apps and other platforms emerged, they featured built-in short link sharing functionalities, which would allow users to share content easily, eliminating the need to use an external URL shortener.

Alternative URL shorteners: URL shorteners such as Bitly, TinyURL, and others emerged, which provide more advanced features, such as branded links and detailed analytics, encouraging people to use them rather than Goo.gl, which offered only basic analytics features such as click counts, traffic sources, and platforms used to open the link.