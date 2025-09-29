ETV Bharat / technology

The Ancient Microbial Life On Mars, The First Report Of Life Beyond Earth

NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered leopard spots on a reddish rock nicknamed “Cheyava Falls” in Mars’ Jezero Crater in July 2024. Scientists think the spots may indicate that, billions of years ago, the chemical reactions in this rock could have supported microbial life; other explanations are being considered. ( Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS )

By C P Rajendran Published : September 29, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST 6 Min Read

Earlier this month, NASA revealed that its Perseverance rover had uncovered potential signs of ancient microscopic life on Mars, discovered last year in rocks within a long-dry river channel. While scientists stress the need for an in-depth analysis of the gathered sample in labs on Earth before reaching any conclusions, the discovery marks a significant milestone. As NASA’s science mission chief Nicky Fox put it, it is "the closest we've actually come to discovering ancient life on Mars". In a paper, 'Redox-driven mineral and organic associations in Jezero Crater, Mars', published in the journal Nature, a group of scientists have published groundbreaking results on the sample collected by the Perseverance Rover last year, suggesting the potential of ancient microbial life. In the abstract of the paper, the authors report that “…. a detailed geological, petrographic and geochemical survey of these rocks and show that organic-carbon-bearing mudstones in the Bright Angel formation contain submillimetre-scale nodules and millimetre-scale reaction fronts enriched in ferrous iron phosphate and sulfide minerals, likely vivianite and greigite.” The identification of specific minerals—namely vivianite and greigite, a ferrimagnetic iron-sulfide—serves as a potential biosignature, indicating that bacterial processes likely contributed to their formation. Although the research stops short of claiming definitive evidence of fossilised life, it proposes that particular morphological features observed on the rocks could be attributed to the presence of microbial forms in the distant past. At the end of the paper, the authors add, “In summary, our analysis leads us to conclude that the Bright Angel formation contains textures, chemical and mineral characteristics, and organic signatures that warrant consideration as ‘potential biosignatures’. Scientists have reached this assessment by analysing data relayed by the rover, particularly its detailed chemical and mineralogical analyses. Perseverance is equipped with sophisticated instrumentation, including high-resolution cameras and spectrometers that use light to determine the precise composition of rocks and soil. To interpret this Martian data, researchers use the well-established compositional framework of Earth's geology as a reference template, comparing the mineralogy and formations found on Mars to those with known origins on our own planet. Marked by seven benchmarks, the Confidence of Life Detection, or CoLD, scale outlines a progression in confidence that a set of observations stands as evidence of life. (Credit: NASA) Until these samples can be analysed in terrestrial laboratories with more advanced tools, scientists rightly refrain from drawing definitive conclusions. This rigorous approach to evidence is why researchers consistently attach a caveat to such findings, emphasising that further study is essential before any firm conclusion can be reached regarding the presence or absence of ancient life on Mars. NASA's Perseverance Rover: Journey, mission, and more NASA's Perseverance Rover was launched on July 30, 2020, and successfully landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. Its primary mission is to explore the Jezero Crater, a site believed to have once hosted a lake, in search of signs of ancient microbial life and to assess the planet's past habitability. NASA selected Jezero Crater as the landing site for the Perseverance rover through a rigorous, collaborative process. Mission team members and scientists from around the world spent five years evaluating more than 60 candidate locations before choosing Jezero.