The Age of Bharaat: Amitabh Bachchan, Amish Tripathi's Tara Gaming Launches Trailer For AAA Game Inspired By Indian Mythology

Hyderabad: Tara Gaming Ltd, an Indian game development studio, announced "The Age of Bhaarat"— an upcoming action-adventure role-playing game which takes place in a mythological ancient India. While the title has no launch date yet, it has been confirmed to be released on PC and consoles in late 2026. It can be added to the wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Additionally, the creators plan to build a full-fledged franchise around the property, including films, shows, and more.

The Age of Bhaarat: Announced

Tara Gaming Ltd developed The Age of Bhaarat as part of its broader goal to create content based on Indian culture using AAA production techniques. Notably, Tara Gaming Ltd was co-founded by author Amish Tripathi and gaming veteran Noredine Abboud, who made popular game titles such as Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Phantoms, and others. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has joined the company as a co-founder.

Tara Gaming states that the upcoming game is a move to present Indian storytelling to a wider global gaming audience through high-end game development. The trailer of the game is out on YouTube:

The Age of Bhaarat: Everything We Know

As per the official announcement, The Age of Bhaarat takes its inspiration from Indian epics, folklore, and traditions. The game includes the main protagonist, Forest Warden, who defends the fictional land of Anandpur against an invasion of Rakshasa demons. In the game, players can fly, use traditional weapons, spiritual powers, and a grappling hook system, which helps to navigate the character to various landscapes such as forests, mountain peaks, and lakes. It is helpful while fighting as well.

The storyline of the game is written by Amish Tripathi, who authored the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series. The game's story contains elements of duty, betrayal, and moral choice, with player decisions expected to influence the outcome of the game’s events, similar to titles like The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, Red Dead Redemption 2, and others.

In terms of its gameplay, The Age of Bhaarat includes vertical combat, traversal, weapon and skill customisation, and exploration of terrains that are inspired by Indian mythological settings. Notably, the game can be played solo or in multiplayer mode.

