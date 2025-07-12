Tesla To Open First Indian Showroom In Mumbai On July 15, With New Delhi Outlet To Follow

Hyderabad: Tesla has officially confirmed its entry into the Indian market this month. While the company is not yet manufacturing in the country, it is set to open its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15, IANS reported.

The "experience centre" for Elon Musk-led automaker will operate from a 4,000 square feet commercial space in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), near Apple's flagship store in the city. The showroom is expected to offer prospective customers access to pricing, available variants, and trip options.

The move is being seen as Tesla's broader expansion strategy in India. Last month, the company had leased a 24,500 square feet space in Mumbai's Kurla West to set up a service centre, which is not too far from the upcoming showroom in BKC.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla's showroom opening this month will be followed by the commencement of vehicle deliveries as early as next month. As per the report, customers will be able to configure and order their Tesla EVs from next week. The first week of the showroom operations is said to be focused on VIPs and business partners, with the general public being granted access the following week.

Additionally, Tesla is reportedly scheduled to open a second showroom in New Delhi in late July. This follows the exact same strategy as Apple since the iPhone opened its first store in India in BKC, Mumbai, followed by a second store in Saket, New Delhi. So far, Tesla has not confirmed the Delhi location.

Last month, the publication reported that Tesla's Mumbai showroom will open with Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs. The first batch of EVs was said to be imported from Tesla's China factory and had already arrived in India.

Tesla Model Y is not only the company's top-selling model but also the world's top-selling electric car. Since the automaker doesn't plan to manufacture cars in India yet and wants to import fully-built units, it could face a 70 per cent import tariff on the $40,000 Model Y. Notably, in 2025, the Indian government increased the car import tax on fully built imported vehicles (CBUs) from 60 per cent to 70 per cent as part of the Budget 2025 automobile sector changes, designed to encourage local manufacturing.