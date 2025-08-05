Tesla Set To Launch Its Second India Showroom In Delhi On August 11: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: American automaker Tesla is ready to expand its presence in the Indian electric vehicle market with the launch of a second retail outlet in India on August 11, 2025, at Aerocity’s exclusive Worldmark 3 Complex in Delhi. The opening of the new Tesla Experience Centre is aimed at catering to India's electric mobility in the national capital.

Notably, it comes less than a month after Tesla inaugurated its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15 at the Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. The inauguration was attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who praised the company's entry into the state and invited the company to set up Research and Development (R&D) and manufacturing facilities.

The experience centre in Mumbai was accompanied by the launch of Tesla Model Y in India, which was followed by the launch of Tesla's first charging station in Mumbai.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y starts at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The EV is available in rear-wheel drive configuration with 60kWh and 75kWh battery packs. The standard rear-wheel drive model with a 60 kWh battery pack offers a WLTP-certified range of 500 km. The long-range rear-wheel drive variant with a 75 kWh battery delivers a WLTP-certified range of up to 622 km on a single charge.

The exact delivery timeline of the Tesla Model Y has not yet been announced. Once it begins, customers from cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram will be given priority.

Tesla has also updated its website to allow vehicle registration across all states and union territories, expanding access beyond its initial launch cities. The automaker offers its full self-driving (FSD) feature as an option in India for an extra amount of Rs 6 lakh. However, the advanced capability will be introduced in India at a later stage.

Tesla launches its first charging station

The Texas-based automaker recently launched its first charging station in Mumbai. It is situated at One BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, which features four V4 Supercharging stalls (DC fast chargers) and four AC destination chargers. The DC chargers offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW, starting at Rs 24 per kW, while the AC charger delivers an 11 kW charging speed at Rs 14 per kW.